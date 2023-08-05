Ogun Senator loses aide

The senator representing Ogun West in the National Assembly, Solomon Adeola, has lost an aide, Adeniyi Sanni.

Sanni according to reports was killed in Lagos and his lifeless body found around the Oshodi area of the State.

Spokesperson for the senator, Kayode Odunaro, in a statement in Abuja said the incident happened on Saturday morning.

He said the lifeless body of Sanni was found with gunshot wounds dumped at Toyota bus stop.

The statement read: “Information available to the bereaved Senator in Abuja indicates that Mr. Sanni was stopped at a checkpoint around Berger Area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri by security agents.

“He was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through his wife who sent all the documents to his phone WhatsApp

“It was gathered that the wife called a while later and the late Mr. Sanni told him they were still checking the vehicle’s papers.

“His apprehensive wife later called on Mr. Sanni’s associates to say he could no longer reach her husband on phone necessitating the mobilisation of a search party.

“She was later called by passersby through the Next of Kin phone number on her husband’s driving licence that the body of Mr. Sanni was dumped around Toyota Bus Stop in Oshodi with gunshot wound.

“Senator Adeola who is involved in the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate is shocked beyond words and devastated by the news of this sad incident, as Mr. Sanni was his close aide for over two decades.

“The Nigeria Police Force is investigating the killing.”