…Projects to open up rural communities, boost economic activities in four LGAs

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Gombe State Government has signed contract agreements with construction companies for the execution of seven road projects covering approximately 97 kilometres across four local government areas.

The projects, which span Balanga, Kaltungo, Shongom and Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Areas, are aimed at improving rural connectivity, facilitating the transportation of agricultural produce, enhancing access to markets and stimulating economic activities.

The contract agreements were signed at a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, attended by government officials and representatives of the construction companies.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Shehu Yerima Abdullahi, said the projects were part of the infrastructure development agenda of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s administration to connect underserved communities and promote socioeconomic growth.

He said the road projects demonstrated the government’s commitment to extending infrastructure development beyond urban centres and improving the living conditions of rural residents.

Abdullahi charged the contractors to justify the confidence reposed in them by adhering strictly to approved engineering specifications, quality standards and contractual obligations.

He stressed that timely completion and quality workmanship were non-negotiable, adding that the ministry would sustain monitoring and supervision to ensure the projects were delivered within the agreed timelines and required standards.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Danladi Adamu, said the contract-signing exercise was an important step towards ensuring effective implementation, supervision and delivery of the projects.

In their separate remarks, the Branch Manager of EEC International Limited, Mr Dong Jian; representative of the Managing Director of SWAS GRADE Limited, Engr. Christina Daniel; and Managing Director of DATUM Construction Nigeria Limited, Engr. Daher Kaworma, thanked the state government for awarding the contracts to their companies.

They pledged to deliver quality infrastructure in line with approved specifications and contractual provisions, assuring that the projects would be completed within the agreed periods.

The seven road projects were approved by the State Executive Council at its last meeting presided over by Governor Yahaya.

They include the 18.9-kilometre Talasse-Bangu-Boka Bundi-Walalunguda Road, with a spur to Dalawaja, and Phase One of the four-kilometre Degri-Sikam-Nyuwar Kindiyo Road.

Others are the 38-kilometre Lapan-Labariya-Lasanjan-Latatar-Lakunturum Road, with a spur to Burak; the 15-kilometre Bangunji-Dadiya-Yelwa-Gombe/Yola Road; and the nine-kilometre Kurjale-Pata Road.

The remaining projects are the 10.5-kilometre Dogon Ruwa-Kaltin Road and the 1.5-kilometre Kunuwal Road Network.

The latest contracts add to the administration’s ongoing efforts to expand the state’s road network, improve connectivity between rural and urban communities and enhance access to economic opportunities.

The projects are expected to ease transportation challenges, facilitate the movement of farm produce to markets, reduce travel difficulties and improve economic activities across the benefiting communities upon completion.