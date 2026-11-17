By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Borno North, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, alongside some All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, have escaped Boko Haram’s attempted attack in the Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said Monguno and a former Governor Senator Maina Maaji Lawan, among others, stormed Kukawa in continuation of their 2027 campaign tour.

Earlier, Monguno had joined Governor Babagana Zulum at the official launch of the campaign in Monguno town last Sunday, before the governor disengaged on Monday from Monguno back to Maiduguri via a helicopter, while some of his entourage arrived in Maiduguri the same day by road.

Sources said some politicians, including the Senate Chief Whip, proceeded from Monguno to Kukawa to canvass for votes, in which the terrorists attempted to dislodge the community.

It was also gathered that, based on intelligence, troops of Operation Hadin Kai swung into action and foiled the attempted attacks by terrorists on the campaign entourage.

According to reports by Yerwa News Express, a local online media outlet said, “The terrorists fired three mortar bombs toward Kukawa on Monday while Mr Monguno, former Borno State Governor Maina Maaji Lawan, and other political figures were in the town for campaign activities.

“Local sources had earlier reported threats by the terrorists to disrupt the campaign, prompting heightened security measures.

“Troops of Operation Hadin Kai detected the movement of the terrorists around Kukawa and swiftly responded, preventing them from carrying out the attack.

“The campaign team subsequently returned safely to Monguno without any casualties.

“The terrorists reportedly made further attempts to attack the town throughout the night but were prevented from gaining access.”

In a related development, troops foiled another attempted attack on Kekeno village in the early hours of Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

“At about 1:20 a.m., alert troops spotted suspicious movements by suspected terrorists travelling on foot from the general area of Barwati toward Kekeno village.

“The troops immediately advanced toward the suspected terrorists and engaged them with heavy gunfire.

“Unable to withstand the troops’ firepower, the terrorists reportedly fled into the surrounding bush.

“The military said follow-up operations are ongoing in the area to track down the fleeing terrorists.

“It added that the situation remained calm, with troops maintaining heightened surveillance.” Sources and Yerwa Express News reported.

Due to a lack of telecommunication networks in the zone, the Senate Chief Whip’s phone number was not available at the time our correspondent dialled to confirm the incident.