Atletico Madrid’s Spanish defender #22 Alejandro Grimaldo celebrates with teammates scoring his team’s third goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Coliseum Stadium in Getafe on November 22, 2026. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)

Atletico Madrid stayed on the tail of Spain’s top two with a comfortable 3-0 derby win over Getafe in La Liga on Sunday.

Diego Simeone’s side, third, are five points behind leaders Barcelona and two off second-place Real Madrid, who both won earlier this weekend.

Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso’s first-half goals, both set up by Julian Alvarez, got the job done away at the Coliseum stadium in the suburbs south of the Spanish capital.

Alex Grimaldo wrapped up the victory in stoppage time with a penalty, after Getafe’s Djene Dakonam was sent off for fouling Alexander Sorloth.

“I think the team had a very good, serious game, in defence and attack,” Atletico playmaker Baena told Movistar.

“We are focused on our own work, not looking at what Barcelona and Madrid are doing, and that suits us best.”

The Rojiblancos moved ahead after 10 minutes, with Alvarez teeing up Baena on the edge of the box to drill home low and hard at the near post.

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved well from Alvarez and David Hancko but was at fault for Atletico’s second goal.

Soria missed his punch from Alvarez’s corner and United States international Cardoso turned home with his knee from point-blank range.

Baena smashed over a fine chance for the third after Pablo Barrios played him in behind.

Soria denied Baena in the second half and Lee Kang-in fired over as Atletico continued to control the game and defended solidly to keep Getafe, 17th, at bay.

Atletico substitute Sorloth should have scored with a few minutes remaining but powered an effort straight at Soria.

The Norwegian striker won a penalty when Djene pushed him over as he ran through on goal and Grimaldo dispatched it with the minimum of fuss to close things ou