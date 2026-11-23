Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said it would be difficult to sustain and stabilise President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms if he fails to secure re-election in 2027.

Wike said the initial challenges associated with the removal of petrol subsidy were temporary, arguing that Tinubu should be allowed to complete the foundation he had laid for Nigeria’s economic recovery and prosperity.

The minister spoke on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumueprikom, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said Nigeria had been facing the threat of economic collapse before Tinubu assumed office, describing the president as courageous for taking difficult decisions.

“This country was on the verge of collapse. But by the grace of God, He gave us somebody who is courageous,” Wike said.

“And that is why they say these disadvantages will be temporarily seen. He has laid his foundation; now it’s time for prosperity. If we don’t re-elect him, then it will be difficult to stabilise what he has done.”

Wike cited what he described as improved stability in the university system, noting that strikes by lecturers over unpaid entitlements, which frequently disrupted academic calendars in the past, were no longer a recurring feature under the Tinubu administration.

He also recalled the difficulties pensioners previously encountered in accessing their entitlements, arguing that decisions taken by the president had helped address some of the country’s longstanding challenges.

The FCT minister urged Nigerians across religious divides to support Tinubu’s re-election bid, insisting that the president’s campaign would accommodate Christians, Muslims and traditional worshippers.

“I am not a native doctor, but I need their votes now. I need everybody’s votes because I know they are registered voters. The Muslims, I need their votes too. The Christians like you, we need your votes,” he said.

Wike also dismissed claims of religious imbalance in appointments under the Tinubu administration, insisting that Christians had enjoyed greater representation in the current government than in previous administrations.

“Since Nigeria was created, we have never had the kind of appointments that are going on in this country now,” he said.

The minister, during the service, announced a donation of N100 million to the church on behalf of the Rainbow Coalition, his friends and associates.