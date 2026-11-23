By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The President of GLOBE Legislators International, Rt. Hon. Sir Sam Ifeanyi Onuigbo, has urged parliamentarians across the world to translate international climate agreements into enforceable national laws, backed by adequate funding and effective oversight.

Onuigbo said international climate agreements would achieve little unless national parliaments incorporated decisions reached at United Nations climate conferences into domestic legislation and ensured their implementation.

He made the call at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) COP31 Parliamentary Meeting in Antalya, Türkiye, where he highlighted the role of legislators in ensuring that commitments reached at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conferences of the Parties (COPs) produced tangible results at the national level.

In a statement made available to journalists in Gombe on Saturday, the former member of the House of Representatives said parliamentarians must deploy their constitutional powers of lawmaking, budgetary appropriation and oversight to ensure governments implement international climate commitments.

Drawing on his legislative experience, Onuigbo recalled that his participation in the GLOBE COP21 Legislators Summit in Paris influenced his decision to sponsor Nigeria’s Climate Change Act.

He argued that without the necessary legislative backing, negotiations and agreements reached at international climate conferences could fail to translate into practical outcomes.

“After all the contributions here, if they are not brought down into laws for implementation, it becomes an exercise in futility,” he said.

Onuigbo described parliamentary action as central to bridging the gap between international climate negotiations and domestic implementation.

He stressed that legislators must ensure that agreements reached at COP meetings were reflected in national laws, budgetary allocations and effective government oversight.

Describing the deliberations at the Antalya meeting as detailed and incisive, he said their impact would ultimately depend on the ability of parliamentarians to translate the discussions into actionable legislation.

The GLOBE Legislators president also commended the National Council on Climate Change, its leadership under Dr Majekodunmi, researchers and other stakeholders for their contributions to the development of the Host Country Approval Criteria for Carbon Market Activities in Nigeria and the country’s broader climate change efforts.

He also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s role in Nigeria’s climate change efforts.

“Above all, I want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has exercised admirable leadership in ensuring that the climate journey remains steady and very successful,” he said.

Onuigbo was inaugurated as President of GLOBE Legislators at the United Kingdom Parliament on June 24, 2026.

Established in 1991, GLOBE Legislators works to strengthen parliamentary engagement and international cooperation on environmental governance and climate change.