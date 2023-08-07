Just in: Tinubu, Akpabio meet behind closed doors in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio are meeting behind closed doors in Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President of the Senate arrived at the State House shortly after the closed door session of the upper legislative chamber occasioned by the rowdy session over the screening of Festus Keyamo, SAN, one of the President’s ministerial nominees.

Keyamo was ushered in by the Senate Sergeant at arms for his screening and perhaps confirmation.

After presenting his curriculum vitae, a member of the Senate, Darlington Nwokocha raised a Point of Order, where he quoted a section of the Constitution that has to do with oversight function of the Red Chamber

He informed the senate that Keyamo as a Minister of State for Labour and Employment refused to honour invitation from the senate to explain the execution of the 1000 jobs for each of the 774 local government areas of the country.

Consequently, he moved a motion that the screening of Keyamo should be stepped down. His motion was supported by the former Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

As the issue degenerated into a rowdy session, the Majority Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion for the senate to go into closed session.

But few minutes after the closed session, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio rushed to the State House.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was gathered that the meeting was not unconnected with the screening of Keyamo and the stiff opposition by senators that his screening should be stepped down pending when he explained why he ignored invitation to the ninth senate to explain how the government social works was handled.