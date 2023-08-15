Just in: Inflation rate surpasses analysts’ projections, rises to 24.08 %

By Elizabeth Adegbesan
The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS said the headline inflation rate rose year-on-year (YoY) by 1.29 percentage points to 24.08 percent in July, from 22.79 percent in June 2023, surpassing analysts’ projections of a 23 percent threshold for the review period.
The bureau disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index, CPI, report for July 2023 released today.
….Details later
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.