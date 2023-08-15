Just in: Inflation rate surpasses analysts’ projections, rises to 24.08 %

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS said the headline inflation rate rose year-on-year (YoY) by 1.29 percentage points to 24.08 percent in July, from 22.79 percent in June 2023, surpassing analysts’ projections of a 23 percent threshold for the review period.

The bureau disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index, CPI, report for July 2023 released today.

….Details later