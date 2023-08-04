I lost my grandchild to medical neglect in govt hospital — Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has revealed that he lost his first grandchild to medical negligence at a federal hospital in 2019.

Akpabio made this known during the screening of the Dr. Tunji Alausa, a ministerial nominee from Lagos State.

Alausa, a nephrologist, was asked how the nation’s healthcare system can be improved and counterfeit drugs phased out in pharmaceutical stores.

After Alausa was done proffering solutions to the country’s healthcare failure, Akpabio said he is a victim of medical neglect.

He said, “Just like every other person here, I have been a victim of medical neglect. I lost my first grandchild in 2019, in a federal medical centre. He died through bleeding.

“He was placed on a drip that ran into the night. There was no help, no doctor, no nurse and he bled until he lost over 60 per cent of his blood.

Akpabio noted that the boy eventually went into a coma with all efforts to revive him via a defibrillator unsuccessful.

“They went to go and bring a defibrillator to attempt to revive the heart, but it did not work. I said for how long, they said it stopped working eight years ago.

“I used my hand and struggled with my physician, I could not revive him. I had to close his eyes and put him in the mortuary,” Akpabio said.