Delta South is made up of 4 indigenous tribes – Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri, Urhobo – APC Group

Urhobo APC members on Friday condemned reports making the rounds that Delta South Senatorial District comprises only Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri.

Clearing the air in a statement signed by Hon Gabriel Okandeji, Amb Obruche Obodo, Comrade Benjamin Eboh, Hon. Marcus Akuruli and Mr. Ejiro Odiete on behalf of Urhobo APC Members who are Indigenes of Okere Urhobo and Agbarha Warri Kingdoms comprising 6 homogenous INEC delineated Electoral Wards in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta South Senatorial District, Urhobo APC members conspicuously said that Delta South Senatorial District is made up of four tribes namely Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo.

The group however, faulted the purported reports, describing it as a ‘criminal falsehood which is highly reprehensible’.

Read the full statement below:

“Our attention has been drawn to very inaccurate and provocative statements from certain elements in Delta APC who have been posturing that Delta South Senatorial District is made up of only 3 (three) tribes namely Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“This is criminal falsehood which is highly reprehensible. Delta South Senatorial District is made up of 4 (four) indigenous tribes namely Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo. It is insulting and indeed criminal for anybody in our party APC or elsewhere to state otherwise.

“The Urhobos of Delta South Senatorial District occupy two legally recognized indigenous and independent kingdoms. These are the Okere Urhobo Kingdom of Warri South Local Government Area with their traditional ruler, the Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom and Agbarha Warri Kingdom of Warri South Local Government Area with their traditional ruler the Ovie of Agbarha Warri.

“In addition, the two Urhobo Kingdoms in Warri have six Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) delineated wards in Warri South Local Government Area out of the total 12 INEC wards in Warri South Local Government Area. The indigenous Urhobos in the Okere Urhobo and Agbarha Warri Kingdoms with 6 INEC Wards in Warri South Local Government Area have the same rights, and privileges accruable to the Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri indigenes in the Delta South Senatorial District. The Urhobos in Delta South Senatorial District are equally entitled to political appointments due to the Senatorial District.

“It is, therefore, misleading, mischievous and provocative for any persons to try to convey the impression that there are only three ethnic groups in Delta South Senatorial District.

“We have also noticed statements by certain persons in the APC who are trying to equate what they call 3i’s association (made up of Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri) as equal and representative of the entire Delta South Senatorial District. This is outright falsehood and cannot be tolerated in a decent society. This posturing by these persons is misleading, mischievious and provocative with the sole aim of creating a false impression that there are only three indigenous tribes in Delta South Senatorial District. As stated above, Delta South Senatorial District is made up of 4 (four) indigenous tribes – Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo – with equal political and economic rights, as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“We will not tolerate a situation where persons in our party continue to make statements and engage in activities towards giving a false impression that Delta South Senatorial District is made up of only 3 indigenous tribes of Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri tribes only. This is highly provocative and will not be tolerated.

“The Urhobos of Warri have always represented their Constituency (comprising the 6 wards) which is Warri South Constituency 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly from inception to date. The Current APC elected Member representing our Warri South Constituency 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly is an Urhobo indigene in the person of Chief Hon. Benson Obire. He is one of the only 2 Elected APC House of Assembly Members in the Delta State House of Assembly out of the 11 seats available in Delta South Senatorial District. The other 9 seats in the Senatorial District are currently occupied by PDP. We won the elections in our Constituency – Warri South Constituency 2 and we have always delivered”.