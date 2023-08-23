Breaking: Amusan qualifies for World Athletics Championship 100mH final

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan (L) crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands’ Nadine Visser, Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent and Hungary’s Luca Kozak (R) in the women’s 100m hurdles semi-final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 23, 2023.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

World Champion Tobi Amusan has continued her title defence at the World Athletics Championship on a fine note by finishing first in Heat 2 of the semi-final with a time of 12.56s to book her place automatically in the final of the World Athletics Championships.

Despite a slow start, the world hurdles record holder recovered in time, clocking 12.56s to finish ahead of Jamacian Achkara Nungent 12.60s and Dutch Nadine Visser 12.62s.