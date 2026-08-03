Full list of Nigeria’s 24 medalists at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Athletes from Nigeria arrive at the opening ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games at the OVO Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 23, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Team Nigeria delivered a respectable performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, finishing seventh on the medals table with 24 medals.

The contingent secured 10 gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals in a Games that featured fewer sports than previous editions.

Nigeria’s total was 10 medals fewer than the haul recorded at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. However, the lower count was largely influenced by the scaled-down nature of the Glasgow Games.

Glasgow took over hosting duties after Victoria, Australia, withdrew in July 2023. Because of limited preparation time and budget constraints, several sports were removed from the programme, including wrestling and table tennis, which have traditionally contributed significantly to Nigeria’s medal tally.

Despite the reduced schedule, Nigerian athletes produced several standout performances.

Twenty-year-old Samuel Ogazi made history by winning Nigeria’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men’s 400m. Kayinsola Ajayi also ended a 20-year wait for a Nigerian medal in the men’s 100m by claiming bronze.

In para-powerlifting, Folashade Oluwafemiayo retained her dominance by winning gold and breaking her own world record in the women’s heavyweight category. Goodness Nwachukwu successfully defended her title in the women’s para discus F42-44/61-64 event and set a new world record.

Veteran para-powerlifter Roland Ezuruike, aged 50, added a silver medal in the men’s lightweight division.

Athletics accounted for Nigeria’s highest medal yield with 13 podium finishes, while para-powerlifting contributed six medals.

Nigeria’s 2026 Commonwealth Games medalists

Gold medalists

Samuel Ogazi — Men’s 400m

Ezekiel Nathaniel — Men’s 400m hurdles

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi — Men’s shot put

Goodness Nwachukwu — Women’s discus throw F42-44/61-64

Folashade Oluwafemiayo — Women’s heavyweight para-powerlifting

Esther Nworgu — Women’s lightweight para-powerlifting

Riluwan Idris — Men’s heavyweight para-powerlifting

Rafiatu Lawal — Women’s 58kg weightlifting

Onome Didih — Women’s 53kg weightlifting

Edidiong Umuofia — Men’s 71kg weightlifting

Silver medalists

Jessica Oji — Women’s shot put

Ruth Usoro — Women’s long jump

Udodi Onwuzurike — Men’s 200m

Rita Ferdinand — Women’s heavyweight para-powerlifting

Esther Onyema — Women’s lightweight para-powerlifting

Roland Ezuruike — Men’s lightweight para-powerlifting

Ruth Nyong — Women’s 48kg weightlifting

Bronze medalists

Tobi Amusan — Women’s 100m hurdles

Kayinsola Ajayi — Men’s 100m

Temitope Adeshina — Women’s high jump

Ella Onojuvwevwo — Women’s 400m

Favour Ashe, Kayinsola Ajayi, Nicholas Fakorede, Udodi Onwuzurike — Men’s 4x100m relay

Ezekiel Nathaniel, Patience Okon-George, Samuel Ogazi, Ella Onojuvwevwo — Mixed 4x400m relay

Enku Ekuta — Women’s 63kg judo

The Glasgow outing highlighted the emergence of a new generation of Nigerian athletes while confirming the continued excellence of several established stars, particularly in athletics, para-powerlifting, and weightlifting.