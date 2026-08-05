2027: Renewed Hope Youth Movement predicts Tinubu landslide victory in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — The Renewed Hope Youth Engagement has predicted a landslide victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Plateau State in the 2027 presidential election, pledging to mobilise young people across the state in support of his re-election bid.

The group made the declaration on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Plateau State Coordinating Unit of the Renewed Hope Youth Engagement in Jos.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Josephine Piyo, pledged his administration’s support for initiatives aimed at empowering youths and promoting their participation in governance and national development.

Mutfwang described the youth engagement platform as a credible initiative for encouraging leadership development, civic responsibility and constructive participation among young Nigerians.

He said the inauguration was beyond the establishment of a political structure, noting that it reflected a commitment to recognising youths as critical partners in nation-building.

“I encourage this coordination unit to distinguish itself through service, integrity, innovation and inclusiveness. Let your activities go beyond political mobilisation and become a catalyst for leadership development, civic education and meaningful community engagement,” the governor said.

He added that his administration would continue to support programmes that create opportunities for young people, stressing that the future of Plateau State was tied to the success and development of its youth population.

Earlier, the Plateau State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Youth Engagement, Wilson Manji, expressed confidence that President Tinubu would secure overwhelming support from voters in the state in 2027.

“You know what happened in 2023, but 2027 is going to be different. We are going to play a very significant role as we move ahead. Plateau people will deliver the desired votes for President Tinubu,” he said.

Manji urged youths to embrace the Renewed Hope Agenda and actively participate in programmes focused on development, peace and good governance.

Also speaking, Plateau State Renewed Hope Ambassador and Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Hon. Ernest Abner Da’a, defended the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration, including the removal of fuel subsidy and foreign exchange reforms.

He acknowledged the initial challenges associated with the policies but argued that they had improved government revenues and enabled increased investment in infrastructure and other sectors.

Abner cited ongoing road projects, including the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe highway reconstruction, as evidence of the Federal Government’s commitment to improving transportation, security and economic growth.

He urged members of various support groups to remain united ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We have one mission, one party, one message and one mobilisation framework. Every candidate of our party deserves our support. We must put aside divisions and work together for victory,” he said.

Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Plateau State and Chairman of Wase Local Government Council, Alhaji Hamisu Anani, assured that council chairmen would take the mobilisation campaign to the grassroots.

He said local government leaders would engage communities across the state to canvass support for the Renewed Hope movement and President Tinubu’s re-election.

The National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Youth Engagement, Hon. Abdulazeez Abubakar Kaka, said the administration’s policies had strengthened the financial capacity of states and boosted investment in infrastructure and development projects.

Kaka listed the student loan scheme, improved welfare for security personnel, increased allocations to states and renewed investor confidence as some of the administration’s achievements.

He charged the newly inaugurated Plateau leadership to sustain engagement with youths, students, women groups, traditional institutions and political stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections.

The inauguration attracted government officials, APC leaders, local government chairmen, youth groups, women organisations, students and supporters from the 17 local government areas of Plateau State.