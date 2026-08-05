Celebrities, not billionaires, sprayed fake notes at Peller’s wedding – Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze

By Enitan Abdultawab

Media personality Daddy Freeze has weighed in on the controversy surrounding TikToker Peller’s claim that he was sprayed with fake dollar notes at his wedding, suggesting that celebrities and Nollywood actors are more likely to be responsible than wealthy guests.

Peller recently revealed that a large portion of the dollar bills sprayed on him during his lavish wedding to Jarvis turned out to be counterfeit. According to the content creator, he only discovered the issue when he attempted to deposit the money at a bank.

Reacting during a recent livestream, Daddy Freeze dismissed speculation that billionaires who attended the ceremony could have sprayed fake currency.

“Peller said he was sprayed fake dollars. It’s Nollywood actors and celebrities that’ll give Peller fake dollars, not billionaires like Chief Priest,” he said.

The broadcaster explained that his views were shaped by his personal experiences, noting that he prefers to associate with a select circle of highly successful individuals.

Daddy Freeze said he deliberately keeps company with people operating at the highest levels of business and entertainment, suggesting they have little reason to engage in such acts.

He also referenced businessman Mr Ochacho’s reported wedding gift to Peller, arguing that the gesture reflected confidence in the TikToker’s growing influence and future prospects.

The controversy erupted after Peller disclosed that several of the dollar notes sprayed on him during his elaborate wedding celebration were fake, sparking widespread reactions across social media.