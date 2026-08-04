6 countries that won’t participate in 2030 World Cup qualifiers

The road to the 2030 FIFA World Cup will look different for six countries, as they have already secured their places in the tournament without having to go through the traditional qualification process.

FIFA has awarded automatic qualification to the three main host nations: Spain, Portugal and Morocco: while Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will also receive automatic berths as part of the tournament’s centenary celebrations.

The 2030 World Cup will be staged primarily across Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with the opening matches taking place in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to commemorate the competition’s 100th anniversary.

As a result, the six countries will not need to battle through their respective continental qualifying competitions for a place at the tournament.

Here are the six countries that will not participate in the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.

1. Morocco

Morocco will become the second African country to host the FIFA World Cup after South Africa staged the tournament in 2010.

The Atlas Lions automatically qualify as one of the three main hosts of the 2030 edition.

Morocco made history at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals, and its automatic qualification means it will not have to go through the CAF qualifying campaign for 2030.

2. Spain

Spain will co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.

The 2010 world champions will therefore receive an automatic ticket to the tournament rather than compete in UEFA’s qualifying process.

Spain’s involvement is also particularly significant because the country will host most of the tournament alongside its Iberian neighbour Portugal and Morocco across the Strait of Gibraltar.

3. Portugal

Portugal is the third main host and will also qualify automatically.

The European nation has established itself as a regular presence at recent World Cups and will avoid the usual UEFA qualification route because of its hosting status.

Portugal will join Spain and Morocco as the principal hosts of the 2030 tournament.

4. Argentina

Argentina will automatically qualify despite not being one of the main host nations.

The reigning world champions have been granted a place because one of the opening matches of the 2030 World Cup will be played in Argentina as part of FIFA’s centenary celebrations.

Argentina won the first World Cup staged in Uruguay in 1930 and lifted the trophy again on home soil during the 1978 edition.

The South American giants will therefore be able to defend their title at the 2030 tournament without having to navigate the CONMEBOL qualifying campaign.

5. Uruguay

Uruguay will also receive automatic qualification for the 2030 World Cup.

The country hosted and won the inaugural World Cup in 1930, defeating Argentina in the final.

A century later, Uruguay will stage one of the tournament’s opening matches as FIFA celebrates the competition’s 100th anniversary.

That commemorative fixture gives Uruguay an automatic place in the 2030 tournament, removing the need for the two-time world champions to qualify through CONMEBOL.

6. Paraguay

Paraguay completes the group of six automatically qualified countries.

The South American nation will host one of the opening matches of the 2030 World Cup as part of the centenary celebrations.

Although Paraguay is not one of the principal tournament hosts, FIFA’s decision to take the opening fixtures to Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay means the country will also be granted automatic qualification.

What this means for the 2030 qualifiers

The six automatic qualifiers will not need to compete for their respective continental qualification slots.

For Africa, Morocco is the only CAF nation among the six. This means the remaining CAF member associations would contest the African qualifying competition for the available World Cup places.

The arrangement also means the 2030 World Cup will already have six confirmed participants before the traditional qualifying campaigns determine the rest of the field.

The six countries are:

Morocco — Main host Spain — Main host Portugal — Main host Argentina — Centenary match host Uruguay — Centenary match host Paraguay — Centenary match host

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