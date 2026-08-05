2027: Your rainbow coalition will face Rivers voters, Dagogo tells Wike

Nyesom Wike

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Former member of the House of Representatives and African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Dr. Farah Dagogo, has criticised members of the political bloc known as the Rainbow Coalition, saying their influence would be tested by voters in the 2027 general elections.

Dagogo, who spoke during a strategic stakeholder consultation meeting in the state, accused the group of prioritising political interests over the development of Rivers State.

He said the coalition represented a collection of political interests that had failed to address the aspirations of Rivers people.

“The truth is, it is the Rainbow Coalition against the entire Rivers State because the Rainbow Coalition people are bearers of the chain of bondage militating against the state,” he said.

Dagogo vowed to lead what he described as a political movement aimed at offering an alternative direction for the state, beginning with the 2027 elections.

“We will put their name, Rainbow Coalition, to the test in the 2027 general elections. Rivers people are tired of recycled failure. It is time to break this cycle and set our state on the path of real development,” he added.

The ADC aspirant also challenged claims surrounding the completion of the Bodo-Bonny Road project, saying the development was the product of efforts spanning several administrations and stakeholders.

He argued that the project had a long history dating back several decades and involved contributions from traditional rulers, governments and private sector partners before its eventual completion.

Dagogo said attempts to attribute the project solely to any individual administration ignored the contributions of previous leaders and stakeholders.

He recalled that the project had been pursued through different administrations, including those of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, before being revived through a partnership involving the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

He also alleged that there were political disagreements during the 2017 groundbreaking ceremony of the project, claiming that efforts were made to prevent the use of public school facilities for the event.

Dagogo said he opposed any attempt to allow political differences to interfere with projects that would benefit residents of the state.

On his vision for Rivers State, the ADC governorship aspirant promised to prioritise education, healthcare, security, power supply, job creation and affordable housing if elected.

He said his administration would integrate the STEAMS model — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics and Sports — into the state’s education system.

Dagogo also announced plans to allocate five per cent of the state’s annual budget to youth entrepreneurship, skills development and job creation.

“Our youths are not the problem. They are the solution. Five per cent of our annual budget will go directly into youth entrepreneurship, skills acquisition and job creation,” he said.

He added that his administration would focus on infrastructure development, agriculture and support for small businesses across the 23 local government areas of the state.