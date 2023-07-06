Violet Affleck stuns striking resemblance with mum Jennifer Garner at party 

Jennifer Garner‘s 17-year-old daughter, Violet Affleck, stunned a striking resemblance with her mother, Jennifer Garner when they both attended a party with her father, Ben Affleck.

Their photos have sparked an online frenzy as social media users continue to wag tongue on her striking resemblance to her mother.

The photograph of Violet, which quickly went viral, accumulated over 6 million views and led Twitter users to mistake her for Jennifer Garner. “@868nathan” tweeted, “Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin.”

Comments began pouring in, with one user expressing their disbelief, “You mean to tell me that’s not Jennifer Garner?” Another user chimed in, “OMG, I thought that WAS Jennifer Garner!” It was clear that Violet’s resemblance to her famous mother was undeniable.

The event that captured everyone’s attention was Michael Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July “white party” in the Hamptons.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s wife, also accompanied them to the star-studded event. The family was seen posing for a photo with Michael Rubin, the business executive, and his daughter Kylie Rubin, as shared in an Instagram carousel.

Bringing their families together has been a significant step for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. After calling off their first engagement almost 20 years ago, they tied the knot again a year ago. Their relationship remains an inspiration to many, emphasizing the importance of second chances and true love.

Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, they remain devoted co-parents to their three children. Apart from Violet, they share two other kids, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, has 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

According to a report by Huffpost.com, the online frenzy over Violet Affleck’s resemblance to her mother highlights the enduring fascination with celebrity families and their resemblance to each other.

Fans and followers continue to marvel at the striking similarities and genetics that seemingly connect these famous parent-child duos.