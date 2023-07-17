Police rescue 5 kidnapped victims in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Reprieve came for five persons, who were kidnapped by some gunmen in Isanlu Isin, in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State on Thursday, as the state police command announced their rescue in a statement, yesterday.

The command tactical teams and the vigilante led by the female CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi late Saturday night reportedly led to the rescue of the kidnapped victims.

According to the statement by spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, the five victims were rescued from the forest not far from the locality through the combined efforts of local hunters, vigilante and the Police on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed that two people killed in last week’s thunderstorm in Oro-Ago area, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state were not kidnappers but herders as confirmed by their parents.