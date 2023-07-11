Lagos task force clamps down on street traders in Oshodi, Apongbon

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

THE Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit, tagged Task Force, yesterday, removed illegal traders from the highways, roadsides, kerbs and railway tracks across various parts of the metropolis, through enforcement exercises.

The simultaneous operations, which were supervised by the Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police Shola Jejeloye, was as a result of the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to government environmental enforcement agencies saddled with the responsibility of restoring sanity on the walkways, highways and rail tracks.

Jejeloye disclosed that several notices were served to traders, especially those at the Oshodi rail track where the agency carried out a sensitization warning on May 23, 2023, to discourage them from returning to the tracks.

He said: “Our warnings were sent out to them (traders) two years ago but they didn’t comply. We served notices at Fagba where some people built shanties, and kiosks from Fagba to Pen Cinema and Isokoko thereby short-changing motorists and pedestrians who should enjoy free movement along that axis.”