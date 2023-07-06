Lagos set to clamp down on street traders

File photo: Kids hawking in traffic

.as LAWMA begins issuance of notices to seal properties

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has declared a zero-tolerance against street traders in the state, especially on the Third Mainland Bridge and Eko Bridge and other areas of the state.

The warning followed an earlier issuance of abatement notices to those areas two months ago, urging property owners and residents to procure adequate waste bins for their homes.

The Permanent Secretary, PS, Office of Environmental Services, Omobolaji Gaji, who declared the zero tolerance on street trading, reiterated that the action was in line with the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to promote a cleaner and more aesthetic environment, ensure total enforcement of the environmental sanitation laws, and create a safer state for all.

Gaji added that it had become imperative to re-sensitise and seek the support of all stakeholders to eradicate street trading and other environmental nuisances.

He stressed that the advance warning was being given to encourage residents who are contravening the law to look for other legal businesses as enforcement agents and agencies would come after them.

Gaji warned that not only the wares they hawk and display on major roads be confiscated; anyone apprehended will face prosecution at the mobile courts in line with the state environmental laws.

He assured that the latest enforcement drive against street traders, when commenced, would be a continuous one that would also be sustained.

“As a megacity that is developing into a smart city, Lagos has no place for street traders who not only constitute an eye sore to the aesthetics of the city, expose themselves to hazardous situations; they also constitute a threat to the security of lives and property,” Gaji stated.

According to him, Governor, Sanwo-Olu, has given the go-ahead to the exercise, as many of the street traders are also criminals who masquerade as hawkers to attack unsuspecting motorists.

He buttressed that after the enforcement exercise, which will be carried out by a special task force of the Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI, and other enforcement agencies, “we will consistently come after any persons found engaging in prohibited acts such as street trading, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, hawking, among others.

Gaji, also warned some of the criminally minded ones among the street traders who are fond of launching violent attacks on enforcement officers on duty and advised that they comply with all state laws and not prevent authorised agencies from carrying out their tasks.

He therefore, urged that “adherence to the directive will ensure a cleaner and safer environment for all, as the state will no longer tolerate any act of indiscipline, hooliganism or any act of violence that can disrupt the prevailing peace in the state.”

In a similar development, the Executive Director, Finance of LAWMA, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, gave the hint in a statement, adding that sufficient notice had been given to tenements to procure the standard waste bins.

He said, “It is crucial for residents to cultivate proper environmental habits and support the efforts of the Authority to establish a cleaner and more livable environment. By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment, and help build a city of our dream”.

Adebiyi, said the notice of intention to seal would serve as a final warning to residents who were yet to procure the bins and maintain proper waste management practices, adding that the enforcement action was aimed at encouraging responsible environmental behavior and to reduce pollution in the city.