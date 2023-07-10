Army restates commitment to creativity, critical thinking

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Monday reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Army to enhance creativity and critical thinking among personnel across the country.

Lagbaja said this at the inauguration of leadership development course 7/2023 for officers of 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto.



He explained the course was aimed at enabling the personnel to adapt and confront the evolving security challenges facing the nation.



Represented by Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, the COAS urged the officers to take advantage of the course to upscale their leadership skills.



“This gesture is in tandem with our Philosophy to Transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force.



“Our aim is towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment,” he said.

He added that the course was specially designed to cater for observed leadership gaps and deficits between the subalterns and young soldiers of the Nigerian Army.



“As leaders at your level, your ability to think fast and exercise command and control of troops placed under you is paramount to the success, growth and development of the Army and the country at large.

“Consequently, I urge you all to take advantage of this opportunity to upscale and develop your leadership skills, in order to enable you discharge your duties more professionally.



“Furthermore, I implore you all to exhibit high level of commitment, enthusiasm and discipline throughout the duration of the course,” he further said.



Earlier, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, said the course was meant to imbue in the personnel, the necessary skills to critically identify and control the conduct of troops placed under them.