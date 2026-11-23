By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Abia State Police Command has arrested a woman, identified as Ettoh Barkerk, for allegedly assaulting a police inspector and tearing his uniform during an operation in Aba.

The suspect was arrested after police officers from the Ndiegoro Division responded to a distress call reporting that hoodlums were attacking members of the congregation at Christ the King Catholic Church (CKC), Aba.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect allegedly became violent when officers arrived at the scene, assaulted one of them and attempted to retrieve recovered exhibits.

According to Chinaka, the incident occurred on November 22, 2026, when the division received information that some hoodlums were throwing fireworks indiscriminately within the church premises, causing panic and threatening public peace.

She said a patrol team was immediately deployed to the area to contain the situation, prevent further escalation and restore order.

“Upon receipt of the report, a patrol team from the Division swiftly mobilised to the scene to contain the situation, prevent further escalation and restore public order. In the course of the operation, one Ettoh Barkerk (female) was apprehended at the scene with fireworks in her possession.

“However, the suspect became violent and physically assaulted an Inspector attached to the patrol team, tore his uniform and attempted to forcibly retrieve the recovered exhibits.

“The suspect was subsequently subdued and arrested, while the recovered fireworks and other relevant exhibits were secured for investigation. She will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation,” she said.

The police spokesperson said the command condemned the alleged assault, describing it as unacceptable conduct that fell short of the standards of civility and respect for the law.

She added that normalcy had been restored within the church premises, while security monitoring had been intensified in the area to prevent further breaches of public peace.