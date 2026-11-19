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…Commends Bala Mohammed for supporting military operations, infrastructure development

By Christopher Ameh

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has appealed to the Bauchi State Government to allocate land for the establishment of a dedicated training facility for the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps in the state.

Shaibu made the appeal during a courtesy visit to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House, Bauchi, where he commended the governor for supporting the Nigerian Army and promoting infrastructural development in the state.

The Army Chief said the request had become necessary following the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions, a development that had increased the number of officers and soldiers requiring specialised training.

He explained that Bauchi had remained a major training centre for armoured officers, noting that military personnel usually begin their professional careers in the state through the Young Officers’ Course and other specialised programmes.

According to him, armoured officers spend more than 15 years of their military careers attending various courses in Bauchi before moving to other locations as they advance in rank.

He said the proposed facility would provide a dedicated centre for the continuous training of officers and soldiers throughout the year.

Shaibu disclosed that the Corps Commander of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps would formally present the request to the governor, urging him to give it favourable consideration.

“With this expansion, a lot of officers and soldiers have been coming into the Corps, and they will require this training consecutively throughout the year. Once that proposal comes, I crave your indulgence to please consider it,” he said.

The Army Chief appreciated Mohammed for his administration’s support for the Armoured Corps, particularly the establishment of some military units in Alkaleri as part of efforts to expand the Army’s operational capacity.

He also commended the governor’s infrastructural development efforts, describing the transformation of the Government House as remarkable.

“Being an armoured officer myself and having started my career from here in Bauchi, I must acknowledge the massive infrastructural development taking place here. In fact, I did not recognise the Government House when I was coming,” he said.

Shaibu further disclosed that he was in Bauchi to attend the grand finale of Exercise Mugunbugu, conducted in the Alkaleri general area.

He described the exercise as the Nigerian Army’s major end-of-year training activity, designed to consolidate the various military exercises conducted throughout the year.

The Army Chief also attended the maiden edition of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps reunion and pulling-out ceremony, which attracted more than 100 retired senior officers.

He said the reunion would provide an opportunity for retired officers to reflect on their contributions to the development of the Corps and share experiences that could strengthen the institution.

Shaibu reiterated the appreciation of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to the Bauchi State Government for its continued cooperation and support, expressing optimism that the partnership would further enhance military training and operational effectiveness.