The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, says the Nigerian Army is recording significant successes in the counter-insurgency operations across the country.

Shaibu stated this at the maiden edition of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps (NAAC) Biennial Conference, Reunion and Pulling Out Ceremony, on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The theme of the conference is “Emerging Trends in Tank Warfare for Enhanced Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations in Nigeria”.

He said that the army was making significant progress in the counter-insurgency operations in all the geopolitical zones.

“We are certainly on track and focused. The NAAC remains a key player in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnappings among other forms of insecurity challenges across the nation, with remarkable successes,” he said.

Shaibu tasked the corps to sustain the good work in synergy with other corps and security agencies to defeat security challenges bedevilling the country.

He said the biennial conference marked another milestone in ensuring that the Nigerian Army paid greater attention to the sharing of knowledge, especially from the fountain and pool of retired senior officers for its advancement.

The army chief described the biennial conference as one of the several initiatives aimed at encouraging the NAAC to contribute its quota toward discussing critical issues affecting the NA and suggesting viable solutions.

“This event comes at a time when our involvement in several operations across the country has brought to fore the need for ingenuity, adaptability and a long-term approach to deal with the security threats which have also evolved,’’ he said.

“This Biennial Conference and Reunion is therefore designed to provide us with contemporary approaches to solve our operational challenges,” he said.

According to Shaibu, the conference will focus on gaining insights from participants’ experiences to improve planning, training and conduct of operations against myriads of security concerns and evolving threats facing the country.

He said that the outcomes of the conference would better inform the army towards strengthening its fighting power.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for his support, Shaibu urged the NAAC and other corps to use this strategy to reform the conduct of reunion by drawing extensively from the pool of knowledge from retired officers for the benefit of the army.

Maj.-Gen. UB Abubakar, the Commander, NAAC Bauchi, said that it was designed to provide a platform for operational engagement, systematic review of operational experience and strengthening leadership.

He said that the inclusion of the reunion into the conference offered opportunities to reconnect, share experience and strengthen the esprit de corps.

Gov. Bala Mohammed hailed the army personnel for their gallantry and sacrifices in ensuring peace and security in the country.

Represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, the governor said investment in infrastructure, agriculture, education and social services are essential components of peace and security in the society.

He said that the state government would continue to implement social security policies to reduce poverty and empower youth to strengthen peaceful coexistence.

The governor commended President Bola Tinubu over the establishment of military barracks in Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa and pledged continued support to security agencies.

Highlights of the event featured the inauguration of a dining hall and an officers’ mess at the barrack by the COAS. (NAN)