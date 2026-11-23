Business activity in the euro area registered a “steady” expansion this month, a key survey showed Monday, as faster growth in Germany helped counter a deepening downturn in France.

The eurozone purchasing managers’ index (PMI) published by S&P Global, a gauge of the economy’s overall health, stood at 51.7 in November, unchanged from October, but below the 52.0 forecast of economists surveyed by FactSet.

A reading above 50 indicates growth while one below 50 signals contraction.

“At the headline level, the flash PMI data signal sustained steady growth for the eurozone in November, consistent with the economy growing at a near 0.3 percent pace in the fourth quarter,” S&P chief business economist Chris Williamson said in a statement.

But he cautioned that the “overall picture of continuing economic resilience masks worrying divergences in performance within the euro area.”

“While growth in Germany has accelerated to the fastest for four and a half years, as its manufacturing sector enjoys a growth spurt of the likes not seen for over five years, France is suffering a deepening downturn,” Williamson said.

The German economy, he said, was benefiting strongly from “surging investment spending on defence and AI-related technologies”.

At the same time, “uncertainty about the political environment, social unrest and the high cost of living are hitting service providers especially hard, especially for consumer-facing businesses, dampening growth both in France and across the rest of the region as a whole”.

The European Central Bank has lifted borrowing costs twice this year in response to the energy shock triggered by the US war on Iran, and Williamson warned that “higher interest rates are also starting to show up as an increasing drag”.

He noted that lower oil prices had “helped tame inflationary pressures” somewhat in November.

But he predicted the PMI data alongside a “broad message” of eurozone growth would bolster calls for a further rate increase in December.