By Henry Obetta

The Nigerian Army has commissioned 20 transit flats and a modern officers’ mess at Obienu Barracks, Bauchi State, as part of efforts to improve personnel welfare, boost troops’ morale and enhance operational effectiveness.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, who commissioned the facilities on Wednesday, said the Army’s modernisation drive went beyond the acquisition of military equipment to include improved accommodation, infrastructure and welfare for personnel and their families.

According to a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, Shaibu described decent accommodation and a conducive living environment as critical to troops’ morale, family stability and operational readiness.

He explained that the 20 transit flats were designed to address accommodation challenges faced by personnel posted to the barracks for assignments, military courses and other temporary engagements.

The COAS said the newly constructed officers’ mess, named the Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu Officers’ Mess, featured modern accommodation, a Hall of Fame and recreational facilities to promote professional interaction, esprit de corps and institutional pride among officers.

He commended the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps and other stakeholders for the successful completion of the projects, describing them as evidence of the Army’s commitment to personnel welfare and prudent management of resources.

Shaibu urged personnel to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities to guarantee their sustainability and continued usefulness.

Reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of troops and their families, the Army chief said investments in accommodation, healthcare, education and other welfare programmes would continue alongside the force’s expansion and modernisation efforts.

He stressed that a well-motivated, professionally trained and adequately supported force was essential to sustaining operational successes against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other security threats facing the country.