Ben Murray-Bruce

Former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has commended President Bola Tinubu’s initiative to introduce compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered buses and promote local vehicle assembly, urging state governors to invest in the programme and supporting infrastructure.

Murray-Bruce, founder of Silverbird Group, made the call in a Facebook post on Monday, describing the initiative as a step towards transforming Nigeria from a consumer nation into a producer economy.

He welcomed the Federal Government’s partnership with Chinese automobile manufacturer Yutong to supply 100 CNG buses to Lagos State by December, followed by plans for local assembly in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the former lawmaker, local assembly of the buses would create employment and ensure that more economic benefits remain within the country.

“Every bus we assemble at home is a salary paid at home,” he said.

Murray-Bruce also highlighted the impact of CNG-powered public transportation on commuters, citing a reduction in transport fares on the Enugu-Nsukka route from N4,000 to N1,600.

He said the reduction would provide relief for students, traders, healthcare workers and other commuters struggling with transportation costs.

“The numbers already speak. On the Enugu to Nsukka route, the fare has fallen from N4,000 to N1,600. For a student, a trader, or a nurse, that is not a statistic. That is dinner,” he said.

The former senator urged state governors to take advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative by procuring CNG buses, investing in refuelling infrastructure and addressing long queues at existing CNG stations.

“Now, my dear governors, the President has opened the door. Walk through it. Buy the buses, build the refuelling stations, and end the long CNG queues before they become the new fuel queues,” he said.

He argued that the success of the country’s economic reforms should be measured by their impact on the daily lives of Nigerians, particularly through reduced transportation costs.

“Reform is not a speech. Reform is a cheaper ride to work,” Murray-Bruce added.