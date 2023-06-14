We’ll collaborate with LGs to clear pension backlogs — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

..Advises LG chairmen against multiple taxations

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Wednesday, said his administration would collaborate with local government councils to pay the backlog of pensions owed retired primary school teachers and local government retirees.

He also advised local government chairmen against multiple taxations to reduce the burden of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

Oborevwori spoke when the State Chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria ALGON, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.

He said: “Unlike some states, our local government councils have full control of their finances. In fact, the previous administration regularly assisted with grants as a result of which, we have continued to see steady progress in developing our rural areas.

“We may not have been where we want to be but I am proud of the progress we have made. This administration will sustain the precedent that has been laid by my predecessor

“We shall not interfere with your finances and we will offer assistance where necessary. In this regard, we shall be collaborating with the Local Government Pension Bureau, to see how the lingering pension issues will be resolved.

“We met last week to discuss the issue but with a caveat that it is necessary to have an Auditor to audit the pension board and see how the process is carried out diligently so that we can know the actual persons who are due for such monies. We don’t want pension funds to be manipulated.”

Emphasizing that the people were facing serious hardship due to fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government, the Governor said; “funding remains a challenge in our local government councils. It is our hope that with the removal of the fuel subsidy, more monies will be accrued to the local governments and states.

“But until such happens, we urge you to be very prudent and creative in the management of your resources. Even though taxes are pertinent sources of your councils, I want to assure you that the conflicting issues and laws will be handled.

“With the hardship, we are facing now with this subsidy removal, I want to appeal to you to talk to your people, your agents and tax collectors not to impose unnecessary taxes on our people.

“There are a lot of expectations from our people and at this time, we need to manage them, see how much we are buying fuel now. We are looking for how we can provide palliative for our people.”

He stressed the need for the local government councils to keep their environments clean, saying “In the remaining months of your tenures, one issue I want you to treat with urgency, is sanitation.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Chapter of ALGON, Victor Ebonka lauded the Governor for his leadership style which he said, brought peace and stability to the legislature.

He appealed to the Governor to look into conflicting laws on building permits, sanitation and waste management.