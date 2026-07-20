Osun ALGON suspends transport union activities over rising violence

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State chapter, has suspended the activities of all transport unions across the state following reported clashes between rival groups that have raised concerns over the safety of lives and property.

The association said the decision was necessary to prevent the situation from escalating into a full-blown crisis.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Monday on behalf of the ALGON chairman, the Vice Chairman, Mr Lanre Balogun, said the suspension would remain in effect across all public motor parks in the state.

Balogun cited recent violent incidents allegedly linked to factional disputes within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), including the killing of a toddler and the shooting of an elderly man who is currently receiving medical treatment.

He said the incidents had triggered reprisal attacks and repeated security operations at motor parks in search of suspected criminals.

“Our motor parks have gradually become criminal hideouts and are no longer safe for members of the public. Consequently, people are beginning to lose confidence in the park and garage system, which remains the primary means of transportation across the state,” he said.

The ALGON official said another protest broke out at motor parks and garages across the state on Monday, creating tension and panic before the intervention of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Accordingly, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State Chapter, hereby suspends the activities of all transport unions in Osun State, including motorcycle and tricycle unions, in all public motor parks with immediate effect,” he stated.

The association also called on security agencies to take over all motor parks and garages across the 30 local government areas and the Ife East Area Office, Modakeke, to ensure the protection of lives and property.

It urged the police to intensify efforts to arrest individuals allegedly linked to the recent violence, including NURTW factional leader Nurudeen Alowonle, to enable justice and restore peace.

Balogun said the suspension was backed by constitutional provisions empowering local governments to regulate motor parks and maintain order.

He cited Paragraph 1(e) of the Fourth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which assigns local government councils responsibilities relating to the regulation of motor parks and enhancement of public order.

He maintained that local government chairmen could not remain passive while facilities under their authority were allegedly being turned into security threats.

“If the Governor chooses political considerations over public safety, we, as elected Local Government Chairmen, cannot fold our arms and allow facilities under our lawful authority to become threats to peace and security,” he said.