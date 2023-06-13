Marginalisation: We’ll attack oil facilities if… —Ondo oil communities

By Dayo Johnson

OIL communities in Ilaje Council Area of Ondo State, have asked the state government to call the oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited, to order, over the marginalisation of local contractors in the award of contracts.

The communities, under the aegis of Indigenes and the Amalgamation of Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities Association, AMAICOMMA, said the appeal was to avoid a breach of peace in the communities.

It, therefore, issued “a fresh notice, and final notice of 48 hours, for Chevron Nigeria Ltd to address all our requests and take appropriate actions to accommodate our demand as stated in all our previous correspondences.”

The communities, in a letter by its Chairman and Secretary, Messrs Wole Ogungbeje and Kehinde Omoyele, to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said that the oil company was “abusing our civil methods of handling issues as we have been taking for granted.”

The communities said: “Chevron has flagrantly refused to toe the path of peace by colluding with Obayelu and his cohorts who are currently parading and masquerading themselves as executive of a body (PIA) that has not been registered.

“Chevron Nigeria Ltd in its usual ways of using divide and rule tactics, has been romancing with Obayelu led unregistered body to short-change the Ilaje nation by cornering and diverting our commonwealth.”