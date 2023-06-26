Man United agree deal to sign Watford defender Harry Amass

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated 16-year-old Watford defender Harry Amass.

Amass is one of the brightest young talents in English football and is tipped to have a successful future in the game, according to Manchester Evening News.

The report revealed that Amass signing has not been officially completed yet, a deal has been agreed upon that will see him move to Manchester shortly.

Harry Amass signed an early scholarship deal that ties him to Watford until he is 18, meaning that under the Premier League’s Elite Player Performance Plan, United will have to pay compensation for his signature.

The left-back has been at Watford since he was nine and is regarded as a player with huge potential. He has already made appearances for both the U18 and U21s and was an unused substitute for the first team when they faced Reading in the FA Cup back in January.

Amass is also an England youth international and was viewed as a future first-team player during his time at Vicarage Road.

Watford were desperate to keep hold of him beyond his scholarship deal and had already offered him a two-year professional contract, which he would have been able to sign when he turned 17 next year.

Amass is likely to feature for England at the U17 World Cup in November.