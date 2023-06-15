Hilda Baci’s tweet, our best of all time – Guinness World Records

Hilda Baci

Guinness World Records has revealed that their tweet which conveyed the certification of Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, aka Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual shared via their Twitter page on June 13, 2023, is their “best-performing tweet of all time.”

Recall GWR on Tuesday confirmed Hilda Baci and her official record at 93 hours 11 minutes, surpassing previous record holder, Lata Tandon who posted 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Retweeting the post on Thursday, the record body wrote, “Yeah, so this is our best-performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached.”

The tweet confirming Hilda Baci’s record has 220k likes, 86.6k retweets, and 19.2k quotes as of the time of filing this report.