British model Naomi Campbell welcomes second baby at 53

Supermodel British model, Naomi Campbell, has announced the arrival of her second child – a baby boy – at the age of 53.

The star, who welcomed her first child two years ago, announced the arrival of her son online on Thursday, telling her followers “it’s never too late.”

She had not previously revealed she was expecting a second child and did not offer any further details around the birth.

Campbell made similar headlines in 2021 when she announced the arrival of her baby daughter on Instagram.

The British model called the latest addition to her family “a true gift from God.”

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph which appears to show her and her daughter holding the newborn baby’s hand.

“A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo.”

“It’s never too late to become a mother,” she added.

Last year, Campbell – the first black model to appear on the cover of Vogue – posed with her daughter for the cover of British Vogue, and affirmed she had not been adopted, “She’s my child,” she said.

The model and charity fundraiser, who received an honorary doctorate last year for her impact on global fashion. described becoming a mum as “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

In a separate interview with BBC HARDtalk in 2021, she told Zeinab Badawi: “I’m really lucky, I think I have a dream child.”

Since becoming a mother, Campbell has continued to perform on the catwalk for top fashion collections, such as Alexander McQueen and Versace.