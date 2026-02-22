Let your gift provoke a miracle, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, you have an expectation from God. Simply put, you want God to give you a gift. This could be a baby, a marriage partner, promotion, a new car, a house and many more.

As a Christian, you believe you can have what you ask of the LORD.

After all, our Lord Jesus said, in John 14 vs. 13& 4(KJV): “ And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father my be glorified in the son.

If ye shall ask anything in my name, I will do it”.

So if you are connected to the LORD as his child, it isn’t out of place for you to ask and expect to receive.

However, do you know that God also needs gifts from you?

You may say, God created all things, so, He is not in need of anything.

Beloved the answer is yes and No. If God didn’t need man, he wouldn’t have created him. The reason God created Man is found in Genesis 1 vs.26 : “ And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth”.

After God created all, water, land fruits, etc., he needed man to be in charge of all that he created.

Let’s come nearer home. The Holy Bible tells us Luke 6 vs. 38: “ Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together and running over, shall men give into your bosom”.

The first word here is “ Give”. You may understand this to mean give to fellow men. That is correct but you also need to give to the LORD.

Are you saying in your mind, that God has more than enough therefore; my refusal to give wouldn’t change anything.

You are wrong. God expects you to give to Him and fellow human beings.

Examples of givers abound in the Bible and many received miracles that the world has not forgotten till today.

Do you want an outstanding miracle? If your answer is yes, then be prepared to give to fellow human beings and to God.

Abraham and Sarah were the first examples of givers recorded in the Holy Bible.

The couple as stated in the Bible, entertained three men not knowing that they entertained angels.

Abraham saw the strangers and urged his wife to prepare a meal for them.

They both played their parts and fed the men after which one of them said to Abraham in Genesis 18 vs, 10: “ And he said, I will certainly return unto thee according to the time of life; and, lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a son. And Sarah heard it in the tent door which was behind him”.

Verses 12-14: “ Therefore Sarah laughed within herself, saying, After I am waxed old shall I have pleasure, my Lord being old also?

And the LORD said unto Abraham, Wherefore did Sarah laugh, saying, Shall I of a surety bear a child, which am old?

Is anything too hard for the LORD? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life, and Sarah shall have a son”.

The story ended with the birth of Isaac for a couple that the world has written off and the wife had also written herself off.

Brethren, the care and love that Abraham and Sarah showed to the three men provoked their miracle and Isaac was born.

From this story, you could see that giving isn’t about money alone. It is about showing compassion to others. Abraham just felt he should entertain the men and he did not knowing that they were angels.

Some Bible scholars describe the three men as God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Ghost. This season as you give to the LORD and other human beings, the LORD will grant your heart’s desires in Jesus name.

Now you want to ask yourself, what exactly should you give to the LORD.You would probably say, I give offerings, I pay tithes, I give first fruits, I give to orphanage and widows etc.These are all in line with God’s word, but you can give much more.

I’ll share with you, a part of a sermon preached by Pastor J.T. Kalejaye of R.C.C.G at Hearken Unto Me O Lord ( HUMOL),

According to him, you need to give your life to Christ. God gave you life. That is true but you can also give back to God if you choose to obey his commandments and live by it. In order words, surrender to Christ. Let your mind be focused on God and put your total trust in the Lord.

We also need to give God thanks at all times. How often do you thank God for the miracle of sleeping and waking up?

Another gift that God loves from man is Praise.

When you give Praise, you are inviting Heavens to open up for you.

Praising God with songs and words should be a habit

Pastor Kalejaye often says “ Let praise be your attitude always”.

Psalm 107 vs. 8: “ Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men!”.

Brethren, the Lord’s goodness and wonderful works are beyond human reasoning.

Most of us while making our demands in prayer often fail to acknowledge that which the Lord has already done.

Let me share the testimony of a lady. She rose up to thank God that the twins that God blessed her with turned a year old this January 2026.

She didn’t state how long she waited but she disclosed that she gave birth to the set of twins in 2025 at the age of 58.

Brethren, isn’t that wonderful. Twins, after years of waiting at the age of 58.

The God of all flesh used her life to confirm his words that there is nothing too hard for the LORD.

The congregation expectedly rose up shouting Hallelujah!

Very soon as you remain dedicated to God, thousands of people will shout Hallelujah at the arrival of your miracle in Jesus name.

Back to the issue of Praises, we are discussing some of what you need to give to God.

Praises have a special place in the presence of the Lord. Either in a church or in your room when no one sees you, just be rest assured that God has seen you.

No one gives God praises and gets nothing but those that refuse to praise God may get nothing.

Ask Michal, daughter of Saul and wife of King David.

2nd Samuel 6 vs. 20: “ Then David returned to bless his household. And Michal the daughter of Saul came out to meet David, and said, How glorious was the king of Israel today, who uncovered himself today in the eyes of the handmaids of his servants, as one of he vain fellows shamelessly uncovereth himself”.

The consequence of her action is found in verse 23: “ Therefore Michal the daughter of Saul had no child unto the day of her death”.

Brethren, this should tell us that praises are dear to God. If you cannot praise God, then don’t despise those that do so.

Beloved, my prayer for you is that the Holy Spirit would open your mouth and loose your tongue to praise God always.

Jesus is Lord!