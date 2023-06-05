Atiku’s aide mocks Keyamo over case dismissal, fine

…calls ex-minister’s law degree to question

John Alechenu, Abuja

Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has described Ex-Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN, as a serial loser.

Shaibu said this while reacting to the dismissal of a suit filed by Keyamo at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday.

He advised Keyamo, to “throw his law degree certificate into the dustbin” because his inability to win cases was becoming embarrassing.

The Atiku aide recalled that Keyamo had, ahead of the election, written a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and other anti-graft agencies to arrest and prosecute Atiku over bogus and unsubstantiated allegations.

According to him, the ex-minister who was eager to satisfy his paymasters, didn’t wait three days for the EFCC and other agencies to act on his petition but hurriedly filed a suit before the court seeking an order to mandate the agencies to act on his petition.

Shaibu noted that “On Monday, Justice James Omotosho dismissed Keyamo’s suit as incompetent and awarded a N10m fine against him.

“Keyamo’s incompetence has been confirmed by Justice Omotosho. One wonders how he was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate. Despite several clarifications that the allegations levelled against Atiku were trumped up, Keyamo refused to listen to reason.

“Rather than act like a refined lawyer as expected of a senior advocate, he decided to act like a political jobber. Now, he has been disgraced before the entire world. This was a man who served under the legendary, Chief Gani Fwehinmi? What a shame.”

Shaibu stressed that Keyamo’s latest defeat was not surprising given the fact that he had lost many high profile cases in court while holding brief as prosecutor for the EFCC.

He said, “When the jobless former minister was filing the frivolous case, we informed Nigerians that he would lose. The prediction was in line with his antecedent as a failed EFCC prosecutor. Today, we have been justified.

“He was the EFCC prosecutor against Governor Timipre Sylva but he lost the case. He represented the EFCC against Femi Fani-Kayode and also lost.

“Even the case he instituted against the Lagos State House of Assembly during the Tinubu certificate scandal marked ID/639M/99, Keyamo didn’t do better.

“In the case of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, in which Keyamo was the lead prosecutor, it also ended in another an abysmal failure.

“Keyamo made a name for himself by constantly filing frivolous suits in order to entertain the media. He needs to throw his law certificate into the dustbin so he can face his job as a social media influencer.”