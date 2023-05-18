Over 20,000 Nigerians defrauded through telecoms operations – NCC

By Adeola Badru

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has disclosed that it has been inundated with complaints from over twenty thousand Nigerians of being defrauded through telecoms operations.

Head of Consumers Affairs of the commission, Mr. Ayanbanji Ojo, made the disclosure yesterday, at the telecom consumers sensitisation programme themed: “Shine Your Eyes- No Fall Mugu,” held at the spare parts market, Gate, Ibadan.

According to him, there are many financial frauds going on trough the telecom, hence the need to educate the people, particularly, traders.

He said: “The market people are our telecom consumers and without them, we cannot engage in this business.”

“The market people deserve to know what is going on. Today, we are talking about Shine Your Eyes-No Fall Mugu, which means there are so many financial frauds going on through the telecom and we wan to educate our people, particularly, the traders.”

“Because a lot of them are vulnerable to what is going on in the telecom space. So many complaints came from people who lost money to these fraudsters claiming to be telecom operators.”

“So, we need to educate our consumers all the time. We are now in the sustainability of the telecom industry and if we don’t sustain the telecom consumers, there is nothing we can do.”

“Over twenty thousand Nigerians have complained about being defrauded, even as of this morning. There are people we call loan shark. These people that will just call you that someone has obtained loan from somewhere.”

“How did they get your number and how did they know you are friend to the person?”

“These are the kinds of things we are trying to protect and to protect the people, we have to educate them. This initiative is consistent with the mandate of the commission to protect, inform and educate the Nigerian telecom consumers.”

“One of the mandates of the commission is the protection of the rights and interests of consumers. This can only be achieved when consumers are well informed and educated on their rights and obligations as telecom consumers,” Ojo said.