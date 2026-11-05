Can 142m Nigerian youths change 2027 elections narrative?

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By Gabriel Ewepu

Nigerian youths constitute a significant portion of the country’s population at over 142 million. Also, recently the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, disclosed that over 9.32 million young Nigerians registered in the 2026 Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise. These numbers has made expectations mount over young Nigerians’ potential influence on the 2027 general elections.

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However, despite their numerical strength and growing political awareness, questions remain whether they can translate their numbers into decisive electoral power.

While some stakeholders believe Nigerian youths are increasingly politically conscious, determined to challenge the status quo and demand accountability, others argue that voter apathy, declining confidence in the electoral process, political manipulations and weak grassroots structures could undermine their participation.

Consequently, the debate has shifted beyond whether Nigerian youths are ready to vote to whether they are sufficiently organised, motivated and confident in the electoral system to shape electoral outcomes and hold political leaders accountable.

Against this backdrop, stakeholders who spoke on the readiness of Nigerian youths ahead of the 2027 elections offered divergent perspectives. They highlighted the opportunities, frustrations and challenges confronting the country’s youthful population.

Nigerian youths are losing hope in elections – Olanrewaju

Jerry Tobi Olanrewaju, is ‘The Chief Farmer of Africa’, and Founder and Team Lead, Jet Farms and Agro Solutions Limited, based in Abuja. He asserted that most Nigerian youths are losing hope in exercising their franchise as eligible voters.

Olanrewaju said: “Honestly, I was hopeful. But over time, many young Nigerians, particularly young farmers, have begun to lose hope. Many of the farmers I work with cannot even feel the impact of the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. While some macroeconomic indicators may suggest progress, the reality on the farms tells a different story.

“The rising cost of inputs, high transportation costs, limited access to affordable financing, and unstable markets have made farming increasingly difficult.

“Many young people who once saw agriculture as an opportunity are now afraid to farm because they are uncertain about their survival and returns on investment.”

In his counsel he said, “As we approach 2027, Nigerian youths must move beyond social media conversations and become intentional about shaping the elections.

“However, their participation must be driven by issues, accountability, credible leadership, and policies that address their everyday realities.”

Nigerian youths tired of manipulation, ready to change narrative – Donald

Abareowei Benaembele Donald is a vibrant youth leader in Bayelsa State and also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gologolo Global Views Enterprise.

Speaking on the readiness of Nigerian youths ahead of the 2027 general elections, he asserted that the youths are now more politically aware and enlightened, hence are ready to change the narrative this time around.

“Young Nigerians are not short of political awareness, ambition or the courage to demand change. What they are running short of is confidence in a political system that has repeatedly asked for their votes but has too often failed to reward their trust.

“You cannot continue to preach hope to a generation battling unemployment, rising living costs, insecurity, shrinking opportunities and an uncertain future, while offering little beyond campaign promises and recycled political slogans. Hope is not a campaign jingle. It must translate into jobs, affordable living, quality education, security and opportunities for young people to build decent lives.

“The 2027 general election must not become another season of political exploitation, where youths are mobilised as campaign foot soldiers, hired to fill rallies, used to spread propaganda and abandoned when the real decisions are being made. Nigerian youths must refuse to be reduced to instruments of electoral convenience. They must demand a place at the decision-making table, not merely a place in the crowd.

“Having the numbers is not enough. Numbers without organisation are wasted; enthusiasm without direction is easily manipulated; and political participation without accountability only reproduces the same failures. Young Nigerians must move beyond social media outrage and convert their energy into voter education, issue-based engagement, credible candidacies, peaceful mobilisation and sustained demands for accountability.

“Political leaders must also understand that the patience of young Nigerians should never be mistaken for political apathy or permanent loyalty. A generation that has endured broken promises is entitled to demand evidence, not excuses.

“Ultimately, the question is not whether Nigerian youths are ready to shape the 2027 election. The more uncomfortable question is whether Nigeria’s political class is ready to take them seriously. The youths must be prepared to make their votes count, defend their democratic rights peacefully and hold every elected leader accountable.

“The era of using young people to win elections while shutting them out of governance must end. In 2027, Nigerian youths must not simply participate in the election; they must help determine its direction and demand that its outcome delivers meaningful change”, he stated.

Youths doubts electoral process, remain uncertain – Odekhe

An Abuja based legal and public affairs analyst, Toluwa Odekhe in his reaction over youths’ readiness to shape 2027 general election, said: “Nigerian youths are ready to be counted in 2027, but they have not yet shown they can be decisive. They hold the registration numbers and, on paper, a stronger legal framework. What remains unproven is turnout, trust in the umpire, and the ability to field and protect candidates.

“This analysis reads the youth question through the Electoral Act 2026, INEC’s registration data and the evidence on public confidence.

“The numbers are real, but registration is not voting; Youths dominate new sign-ups. At one stage of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise, 2,003,183 of 2,970,957 new registrants were aged 18 to 34, or 67.43%. INEC later said 9,324,349 young Nigerians registered for the 2026 exercise.”

Meanwhile, according to him, “Trust is the real barrier; A survey across 34 tertiary institutions found that 52.1% of respondents were not registered, and a quoted researcher said young people hold a suspicious view of INEC, the judiciary and the police. The Citizen Report 2026 found that many young Nigerians still intend to vote, yet also report witnessing vote buying, intimidation and violence on election day.

“A bloc that doubts the umpire tends to stay home. The 2023 turnout of 26.72%, the lowest in Nigeria’s democratic history, shows that intention and action diverge. Legal reform alone cannot close that gap; credible conduct at the polling unit and visible results on IReV must do it.”

The legal expert also expressed concerns and asserted that, “The legal framework gives young voters a better chance of having their votes protected. It does not supply turnout, discipline or candidates. Readiness will be shown at the polling unit: voting, staying through collation, and demanding that results appear on IReV.

In his conclusion, he maintained that, “Youths have the numbers and the process access. What is missing is proof that they will turn out, and that depends on trust, not enthusiasm.”

Nigerian youths are numerically great, structurally not organized – Onoja

In his reaction to the readiness of youths to vote during the 2027 general elections, a public analyst, Patrick Onoja, said: “Numerically yes, structurally no — not yet. Nigerian youths have the numbers to decide 2027, but numbers without organization is just noise.

“Here is the reality check: We own the Voter Register, but not the process. INEC data from 2023 shows youths (18-34) made up over 52% of 93.4m registered voters — about 49 million votes. If youths vote as a bloc, no godfather can stand. But in 2023, youth voter turnout was less than 30%.

“We registered to trend, not to vote. PVC collection in this age bracket was the lowest. We are loudest on X, quietest at polling units.

“We want to shape elections, but we hate politics. Youths want good governance without joining parties. You cannot shape an election you refuse to join. The parties are still controlled by old structures at Ward level. The average Nigerian youth cannot name his Ward Chairman.

“You want to win the presidency while leaving councillorship to others? 2027 will be won in 8,809 wards, not on Instagram Live.

“The currency has changed — From Street to Structure. 2023 taught us that passion is not strategy. Obidient movement proved youths can mobilize without money, but also proved that without agents at 176,846 polling units, your votes will not count.

“For 2027, the question is not ‘Are you angry?’ The question is: Have you registered? Have you picked your PVC? Are you a party delegate? Are you an INEC ad-hoc staff? Are you a polling unit agent?

“The youth divide that will kill 2027; Youths are not one bloc. We are divided along tribe, religion, hustle, and ‘Japa’ vs ‘Stay’. The political class knows this and is already funding youth vs youth — influencer wars, ethnic baiting, paid activism. Until youths agree on three nonnegotiable demands — Electoral reform, Jobs, Security — every party will use us and dump us.

“2027: Are Nigerian Youths Ready to Shape the Elections? My Verdict: Are Nigerian youths ready? We are ready to complain. We are not yet ready to take power. If 2027 must be different, Nigerian youths must do what the old politicians did in the 90s – Move from timeline to ward meetings.

“Convert five followers to five registered voters each. Fund one credible young candidate, not abuse 100. Protect your vote, not just post your vote. The old are not afraid of our tweets. They are afraid of our organization. If we organize, 2027 is ours. If we only tweet, 2027 will repeat 2023 — with better memes.”

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