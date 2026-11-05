FG warns tertiary institutions against exploitative PPP deals

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned federal universities, polytechnics and other tertiary institutions against entering into Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreements that prioritise investors’ profits over students’ welfare.

It insisted that affordability, accessibility and public interest must remain central to education-sector partnerships, warning that projects beyond students’ financial reach would defeat the purpose of such arrangements.

The Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Folake David, gave the warning in Abuja while declaring open a two-day annual PPP Forum for Desk Officers in Federal Tertiary Institutions.

David challenged institutions to develop viable and bankable projects capable of attracting private investment without compromising their public-service responsibilities.

She said education-sector partnerships would only be considered successful if they delivered measurable social benefits, improved learning outcomes and affordable services, rather than merely maximising returns for private investors.

The forum, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Infrastructure and Public-Private Partnership (NIIP), was themed, “Public-Private Partnership: Bridging the Gap Between Policy, Investment and Sustainable Implementation.”

David said the theme reflected a major challenge facing the education sector, noting that although the government had established policy frameworks and investors had expressed interest, translating both into viable projects remained a major hurdle.

She explained that the government could no longer shoulder the enormous financial burden of providing laboratories, students’ hostels, workshops, high-capacity centres, theatres and other essential infrastructure in tertiary institutions, particularly amid competing national demands and dwindling public resources.

According to her, PPP arrangements offer opportunities to mobilise private capital, technical expertise, innovation and management capacity to complement government funding and accelerate infrastructure development.

She, however, cautioned that such partnerships must not become avenues for exploiting students or commercialising essential educational services beyond their reach.

The ministry official urged PPP Desk Officers to move beyond routine administrative responsibilities and become investment scouts, project facilitators and custodians of public interest.

She challenged them to identify viable investment opportunities, prepare bankable proposals and engage credible private-sector partners, expressing the expectation that the forum would produce a pipeline of sustainable, education-focused projects rather than end with mere resolutions.

Also speaking, a representative of the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Akwu Okolo, disclosed that the commission had reduced the time required to review and certify PPP projects from about 60 days to seven days.

Okolo, who represented the Director-General, Dr Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, said the commission had also issued 13 PPP guidelines to facilitate implementation of presidentially approved project approval thresholds.

He urged tertiary institutions to identify investment opportunities based on their specific needs and develop credible proposals capable of attracting investors.

He noted that although some social infrastructure projects might not be financially self-sustaining, their importance to the government’s social contract with citizens made them indispensable.

Earlier, the Director, Special Duties Department, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Murtala Alhaji Tanko, described the forum as a strategic platform for strengthening institutional capacity and translating government policies into concrete investment opportunities.

Tanko identified inadequate infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, insufficient teaching and learning facilities, and poor access to modern technology as persistent challenges undermining the quality of education in tertiary institutions.

He urged participants to develop practical recommendations backed by clear priorities, assigned responsibilities and implementation strategies.

He said their responsibilities included identifying and preparing projects, ensuring regulatory compliance, facilitating stakeholder engagement and monitoring implementation to guarantee measurable improvements in educational infrastructure and services.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Director, Colleges of Education Department, Dr Uchenna Uba, the Deputy Director, Mrs Vivian Oluwatobi Luke, said PPPs could help modernise lecture halls, students’ hostels, laboratories, workshops, ICT facilities and renewable energy infrastructure.

She, however, stressed the need for sound project preparation, transparency, accountability and effective monitoring to ensure that the partnerships delivered lasting benefits.

Luke urged participants to translate the knowledge acquired at the forum into sustainable arrangements capable of strengthening teaching, learning and skills development.

Similarly, the Director, Polytechnic Education and Allied Institutions Department, Mrs Igwe Amy, called for stronger private-sector participation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

She said industry partnerships were critical to improving the quality of technical education, providing relevant skills and preparing graduates for labour market demands.

Amy urged PPP Desk Officers to familiarise themselves with the regulatory framework and develop transparent, mutually beneficial and bankable projects to strengthen technical institutions.

Reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to the initiative, David said the Federal Government would continue to promote transparent, accountable and value-driven partnerships to complement ongoing education reforms.