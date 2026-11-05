DHQ denies ceasefire with Boko Haram, ISWAP, others

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed reports alleging that the Federal Government or the Nigerian military entered into a ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) or any other terrorist group.

The military said its sustained and intensified offensives against terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups demonstrated that no such agreement existed.

In one of the reports, a media platform had claimed that the Federal Government entered into a secret ceasefire agreement with the Boko Haram faction led by Bakura Doro, which allegedly contributed to relative calm in parts of the North-East for about three months.

The report, citing three individuals said to have contacts among senior Boko Haram members, claimed that the ceasefire had been in effect since June and was expected to be extended.

However, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, dismissed the allegation, saying ongoing military operations and the successes recorded against armed groups showed that troops were not relenting.

“I want to make it clear that there is nothing like a ceasefire anywhere, with Boko Haram, ISWAP or any terrorist group.

“Considering the terrorists neutralised, suspects arrested, victims rescued and other successes recorded across our operations, it is clear that we are not relenting. We will continue to sustain pressure on these criminal elements.

“Our operations are not limited to Boko Haram or ISWAP. They also target kidnappers and other criminal elements who take up arms against innocent citizens,” he said.

Uba warned that individuals involved in criminal activities threatening the lives and security of Nigerians would either be neutralised through lawful military operations or brought to justice.

“Anyone involved in criminal activities that threaten the lives and security of Nigerians will either be eliminated through lawful military operations or brought to justice,” he said.

On reports of terrorists and bandits moving into parts of the country where they were previously less active, the defence spokesman described the development as evidence of the impact of ongoing military operations but said the Armed Forces were not taking the situation lightly.

“The fact that some of them are leaving their former locations is a testimony to the successes of our operations. However, I assure you that we are not taking the situation lightly,” he said.

He explained that the military was mapping locations where the fleeing armed groups might have relocated and taking proactive measures to prevent them from establishing new footholds.

Uba said recent adjustments to the Armed Forces’ order of battle, including the establishment of new formations, battalions and units, were aimed at closing security gaps and strengthening military presence in vulnerable areas.

He added that the expansion of the military’s operational capacity and reach would help security forces contain the movement of terrorists and prevent them from extending their activities to other parts of the country.

Giving an account of military operations over the last three months, Uba said troops conducted 588 distinct security operations in September and October.

He disclosed that the operations resulted in the neutralisation of 435 terrorists and bandits, including high-profile commanders identified as Ali Mandara, Abba Gajiri, Habu Ikkima, Nakif Yana Faruk, Commander Gogore and Abdussamad Ohida.

According to him, troops also arrested 809 suspects, secured the voluntary surrender of 198 insurgents and rescued 717 kidnapped victims and captives.

Among those rescued, he listed 20 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Owerri, Imo State, and 11 persons in Danko-Wasagu, Kebbi State.

The defence spokesman further disclosed that troops recorded major tactical successes against terrorists in Buni Yadi, Baga, Kukawa, Bittai and the Owo Forest.

He said the operations significantly disrupted terrorist networks and resulted in the recovery of 5,666 arms, ammunition, explosives and improvised explosive devices, alongside other logistical assets.