Kwankwasiyya urges FG, INEC to protect opposition parties

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has urged the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to safeguard opposition parties and ensure their full participation in the 2027 general elections.

The movement made the call against the backdrop of the Federal High Court judgment delivered on November 5, 2026, which invalidated the Senator David Mark-led caretaker leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and actions taken under it.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr Habibu Sale Mohammed, the movement expressed concern that prolonged legal disputes over opposition party leadership and candidate nominations could weaken political competition and create uncertainty ahead of the elections.

It called on the Federal Government to demonstrate its commitment to political pluralism, warning against any action by public institutions that could undermine the legitimate activities of opposition parties.

“The Federal Government must demonstrate, through its conduct and the actions of relevant institutions, an unequivocal commitment to political pluralism. It must not tolerate, encourage or benefit from any action that could undermine the legitimate activities of opposition parties,” the statement said.

The movement also urged INEC to remain neutral in handling the ADC leadership crisis, insisting that the commission must be guided by the law and valid court orders.

It cautioned against giving preferential treatment to any faction, stressing that the rights of all legitimate stakeholders must be respected.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement further called for fairness, independence and transparency in resolving political disputes, noting that all parties involved must be given a fair hearing.

It urged the contending parties to pursue available legal options peacefully and allow appellate courts to determine the issues arising from the judgment without political interference.

The movement warned that the lingering crisis could affect party members, aspirants and millions of Nigerians expecting a credible and competitive electoral process in 2027.

“The uncertainty surrounding the ADC’s leadership and nominations should not be allowed to translate into the disenfranchisement of party members, aspirants and millions of Nigerians who expect a competitive and credible electoral process in 2027,” it said.