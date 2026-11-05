Troops kill three suspected kidnappers, recover four rifles in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Kogi State Vigilance Service (KSVS), have killed three suspected kidnappers and recovered four AK-47 rifles and a cache of ammunition during an operation in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The operation, conducted on November 4, followed earlier raids on suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in Edimogbo Forest, as security operatives extended their search towards the Obele Forest area in pursuit of fleeing suspects.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Composite Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement, saying the suspects attempted to escape on sighting the advancing troops, leading to an exchange of fire in which three of them were killed.

Items recovered during the operation included four AK-47 rifles, 12 magazines, 336 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three bandoliers and an identity card.

The statement said the operation was part of sustained efforts by troops of the 12 Composite Brigade, under the newly established 5 Division of the Nigerian Army, to dismantle kidnapping networks and deny criminal elements safe havens in Kogi State.

It added that continued offensive operations, intelligence-driven patrols and searches of identified criminal hideouts were aimed at restricting the movement of kidnappers and restoring confidence among residents of affected communities.

The Commander, 12 Composite Brigade, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, commended the troops and personnel of the Kogi State Vigilance Service for their resilience, professionalism and effectiveness during the operation.

He urged them to sustain the momentum and ensure that criminal elements were denied freedom of action within the Brigade’s area of responsibility.

The Army also appealed to residents of Kogi State and neighbouring communities to provide credible and timely information to security agencies to support ongoing operations.