I wait for trouble every morning at work, drop problems after work — Dangote

Aliko Dangote

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Africa’s richest industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has said he confronts business challenges as they arise but deliberately leaves work-related problems behind when returning home to maintain a balance between his professional and personal life.

Dangote spoke while delivering the keynote address at the 25th anniversary celebration of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), where he urged women entrepreneurs to dream bigger, remain focused and develop the resilience to overcome business challenges.

Sharing his approach to managing pressure, the business mogul said he starts each working day prepared to confront unexpected difficulties but makes a conscious effort not to carry them home.

“Every morning, when I get to my office, I’m waiting for trouble to come. When it comes, I face it. When I finish in the evening, as soon as I get to my gate, I drop all my problems and enter my house,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Rooted, Rising and Ready: Born in Africa, Built for the World’, Dangote challenged women to raise their ambitions and pursue opportunities beyond their present achievements.

“I’m challenging you to actually increase your ambition. You can get there. Dream big, do not dream small,” he said.

He acknowledged that doing business in Nigeria came with significant challenges, including infrastructure deficits, high operating costs and difficulties accessing affordable long-term financing.

He, however, urged entrepreneurs not to allow such obstacles to discourage them, stressing that success required determination, proper planning and the willingness to confront difficult situations.

“There is nothing in life that is good that will come easy. If it is easy, everybody will be the same. You must say, yes, it’s difficult, but I can surmount all these challenges and I can do it,” he said.

Reflecting on his business journey, Dangote recalled the financial difficulties encountered during the construction of the Obajana cement plant, particularly the high interest rates charged by banks at the time.

He said the financing challenges put pressure on the company’s operations and expansion plans but did not deter it from pursuing its long-term vision.

The industrialist also emphasised the importance of maintaining good health while managing business responsibilities, disclosing that he regularly monitors his blood pressure and adjusts his schedule when necessary.

He urged entrepreneurs to learn how to manage pressure and avoid allowing business challenges to overwhelm their personal lives.

Dangote attributed business success to vision, tenacity, focus and the ability to confront challenges without being overwhelmed by emotions.

He also disclosed that the Dangote Group was expanding its operations beyond Nigeria, announcing plans to establish a $2.5 million caprolactam farm and production line in Namibia.

He encouraged the women entrepreneurs to remain ambitious, carefully assess business opportunities and build enterprises capable of competing globally. “Business does not go with too much emotion,” he added.