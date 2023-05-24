Nigerian artist, Bisk establishes Swiissh Music

Bisk, a Nigerian musician renowned for his distinctive style and ambitious approach to music, has ventured into the realm of entrepreneurship by establishing his own record label, Swiissh Music.

With a rich background in music and a burgeoning career, Bisk’s foray into the business side of the industry marks an exciting new chapter in his artistic journey. This article explores the formation of Swiissh Music, Established January 14, 2023. Bisk’s vision for the label, and the impact it is expected to have on the Nigerian music scene.

Early life and musical background

Born Victor Obinna Phillips in Lagos, Nigeria, Bisk grew up surrounded by a vibrant music culture. As a child, he displayed a natural inclination for music, participating in school music activities and developing a deep appreciation for various genres.

Influenced by his father’s collection of vinyl records, which encompassed African highlife, reggae, pop, R&B, and more, Bisk’s passion for music continued to flourish. It was during this time that he discovered the works of Nigerian music icon Fela Kuti, leaving an indelible mark on his artistic sensibilities.

Musical journey and creative exploration

Bisk’s journey in music has been characterized by a relentless pursuit of creative exploration and a desire to merge genres seamlessly.

Drawing inspiration from his experiences in the vibrant London music scene, where he had the opportunity to immerse himself in the dancehall and Jamaican culture, Bisk developed a unique musical style that he aptly named “Champion Zound.” Champion Zound represents Bisk’s ability to infuse Afrobeat with different genres, resulting in a dynamic and eclectic sound that captures the essence of various musical traditions, lifestyles, and cultures.

Recognition and breakthrough

Despite initially being hesitant to share his music with a wider audience, Bisk’s talent and artistry could not go unnoticed. Encouraged by the overwhelming support and praise from friends, family, and fans, he took a leap of faith and released his debut single, “Electrifyin,” in 2016.

The track quickly gained traction and served as a game-changer for Bisk, propelling him into the spotlight and solidifying his position as a rising star in the Nigerian music industry. This success was followed by subsequent releases, including “I No Send” and “Ginger,” further establishing Bisk’s unique sound and creative vision.

The birth of Swiissh Music

Inspired by his own musical journey and motivated to create opportunities for emerging talent, Bisk decided to establish his own record label. In 2023, Swiissh Music was born, a platform dedicated to nurturing and promoting promising Nigerian artists.

With a focus on musical versatility and cross-genre collaborations, the label aims to push boundaries and redefine the Nigerian music landscape.

Vision and impact

As the founder and visionary behind Swiissh Music, Bisk envisions the label as a catalyst for change in the Nigerian music industry. He intends to provide a platform for artists to freely express their creativity, emphasizing the importance of versatility and cultural fusion.

Through Swiissh Music, Bisk aims to create a diverse portfolio of artists who share his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and delivering captivating music that resonates with global audiences.

In conclusion, Bisk’s establishment of Swiissh Music marks a significant milestone in his artistic journey, reflecting his passion for music and his dedication to supporting emerging talent.

With a unique musical style and a commitment to pushing creative boundaries, Bisk is poised to make a lasting impact on the Nigerian music scene. As Swiissh Music grows and evolves, it is sure to become a prominent force in shaping the future of Nigerian music