Let’s come clean with our security

By Sunny Ikhioya

IN the next few days, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will be winding down operations. Whether he has done well or not, his performance is already recorded for posterity to judge. But what is a source of concern now is the alarming rate of insecurity in all parts of the country. If it’s not banditry today, it’s kidnapping, with the menace of ISWAP and Boko Haram the North-East simply refusing to go away.

The clear message from this is that the much propagated claim of improvement in our security situation is nothing but a lie. It is telling us that any project based on faulty foundations will never stand the test of time. It is also telling us that whoever is taking over from this government must come with clean hands, like a blank slate, and be truthful to the people they seek to govern. Sadly, the Buhari regime that promised to deal decisively with insecurity is leaving behind serious problems of insecurity for the incoming government.

In fact, it does seem as the architects of insecurity are in a last minute rush to make up for lost time, like in a football match when a team takes advantage of an extra time to score more goals. Yes, various criminal elements are having a field day. It is as if they are determined to make hay before the new government takes over. Or are they are just serving notice to the incoming government that they are very much alive?

All of these years we have failed to improve on the security situation of this country because we have chosen to live in denial, we have put our religious and ethnic interests over the overall peace and prosperity of the nation and the result is what we are seeing everywhere, in virtually every federal government establishment, but security happens to be the most felt, because without peace and security, there is no project that government embarks upon that will see the light of day.

That is why all the billions of naira spent on the agric sector are still waiting to be seen. That is why all the multi-billion naira railways investments are still not yielding the required benefits for the citizens. That is why our refineries are in a comatose state and that is why hardship is telling on everyone in the country. Fix insecurity, fix power and you will see the country rebound.

Those coming in to take over must take note and define their priorities accordingly; it is not about lies and propaganda, of which principal participants are waiting to come in and continue where their fellow brothers have stopped. I repeat: if we do not start with telling the truth to ourselves, we will continue to labour in vain. Why did the officials of the outgoing government fail in their attempt to curtail insecurity? They peddled lies, believed in the lies and embraced same throughout the eight years of their reign. When they come and tell you that they have cleared terrorists from territories the size of Belgium and beating their chest over such feat, they are telling lies. When they said that they had technically degraded Boko Haram insurgents in the country, they are are only using words to explain away their failure. Boko Haram terrorists had already been degraded by the Nigerian military, with the help of foreign mercenaries, before the 2015 general elections.

President Goodluck Jonathan had the insurgents in retreat, and that was why elections took place in states like Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and other terror-prone states. Buhari won handsomely in all of these states. Why do we have to lie because we want to achieve political gains or advantage? In refusing to acknowledge the reality of our situations, we lost sight of the big picture: that of curtailing the real enemies. Instead of concerted efforts against these bandits, we were busy fighting ourselves.

The inception of the Buhari administration coincided with the influx of very strange faces into our land. They were coming in droves, mainly moving from the North to the Middle Belt and Southern parts of the country. The movement intensified during the COVID-19 lock down. At a time when people were expected to remain in one place, these people seen being crated in trailers and other articulated vehicles, and ferried down to different parts of the country; and these movements brought with them another dimension of criminality.

These invaders soon began to occupy our forests, obstructing our people from going to their farms and kidnapping people for ransom or other purposes. But instead of calling a spade by its name, we began to define attacks by these criminal elements on our farming community as herders – settlers conflicts. Farmers and herders have been fighting for right of way before the country attained independence, and we know the patterns these fights take. These so-called herdsmen were coming with very sophisticated weapons, which an ordinary herder cannot afford on his own; they were also heavily backed by people in high places as they went about killing and kidnapping without restraint.

One high ranking politician confessed that they were brought in as foot soldiers to make the country ungovernable during the Jonathan administration in order to force him to concede power to their man. This goes to show you the desperation of our politicians to achieve power. But one thing is to take power, the other is what to do with the power you have been given. The herders-turned bandits were allowed to run wild all over the country, with their deadly weapons because powerful individuals were behind them. They were allowed free rein to display their powers. This received a boost when one of the kingpins was publicly turbanned by an Emir in Zamfara State.

While all of these are going on, you will want to ask: whither our military? We must ask this question because what is happening in the North has also triggered a reaction from the Eastern part of the country. Suddenly, the insurgency in the South-East is beginning to take the pattern similar to that of the North- East terrorists. Using asymmetry as the reason for the failure to contain the insurgents is not good enough. We are now confronted with the situation in Sudan where a paramilitary force has effectively engaged the regular army in real warfare, leaving the country in crises.

We must be focused in choosing people to head government establishments, especially our security architecture. In the military, failure or negligence is not tolerated, it is not allowed because it can cost lives; that is why choosing the right person’s to head such critical areas is important.

Ikhioya wrote via southsouthecho