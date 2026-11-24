Donald Duke

The presidential candidate of Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Donald Duke, has warned that Nigeria cannot borrow its way out of its economic crisis, urging the federal government to shift from debt-driven spending to policies capable of expanding production, creating wealth and strengthening the country’s revenue base.



Duke, who was former governor of Cross River State, spoke in an interview in Abuja against the backdrop of the country’s rising debt burden and persistent economic pressures on households and businesses.



He said: “Borrowing is not inherently wrong, but the critical question is what borrowed funds were being used for and whether they were generating sufficient economic returns.



“Nigeria cannot continue contracting loans simply to sustain an economic structure that is failing to produce enough wealth and revenue.



“Borrowing could be justified where funds were invested in productive infrastructure and other ventures capable of expanding the economy, but not using debt to finance inefficiency or recurrent expenditure.”



Duke said the country must instead focus on increasing productivity, improving the business environment and expanding the number of Nigerians and businesses participating meaningfully in the formal economy.



The PRP presidential candidate argued that Nigeria’s fiscal challenge was ultimately a production problem.



“A country that does not produce enough cannot generate the revenue required to meet its obligations, regardless of how much money it borrows.



“There is a need for a fundamental review of government expenditure. Public funds should be directed towards investments that increase productivity, create employment and generate additional revenue.



“Government should broaden the revenue base without imposing measures that further weaken households and businesses.

“The objective should be to create an economy in which businesses grow, employment expands and government revenues increase naturally as economic activity increases.



“Continuing to rely heavily on borrowing without addressing these structural weaknesses would simply shift today’s problems to future generations,”he warned.



The former Cross River governor said Nigeria needed to move away from an economic model centered on finding money to sustain government towards one focused on creating wealth.



He said the country did not merely need more money in government coffers but a stronger productive economy capable of generating the resources required to finance development.



“As a presidential candidate, I am concerned not merely with managing the current economic crisis but with changing the underlying structure that repeatedly produces it.



“Nigerians deserve an economic system capable of creating sustainable opportunities rather than one that continually responds to hardship after it has occurred,” he said.