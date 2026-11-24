Human rights activist and the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has criticised Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, over what he described as the silence of his peace committee amid escalating political violence and alleged assassination attempts in the country.

Sowore called for the dissolution of the committee, questioning its relevance in the face of repeated attacks on political candidates and their supporters.

In a short message sent to Vanguard, the activist said it was time to ask Kukah to shut down his peace committee, accusing it of failing to speak out against violence targeting political actors.

He questioned the committee’s silence, asking where it was when candidates and their supporters came under attack.

Sowore also declared that he would no longer participate in peace accord signing ceremonies, expressing dissatisfaction with what he considered the committee’s failure to respond to political violence. “For my part, I will never attend another peace accord signing event,” he said.

He maintained that peace initiatives should demonstrate commitment to addressing violence and protecting political participants rather than merely organising public signing ceremonies.