File image of a boat mishap

•As Bayelsa deploys crane to lift wreckage of capsized boat •PANDEF mourns victims •Police AIG visits Ayama-Ijaw

By Samuel Oyadongha & Henry Umoru

The death toll in last Friday’s boat mishap in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has risen to 32, as the state government deployed a heavy-duty crane to the scene to lift the wreckage of the capsized vessel and facilitate a thorough search for persons who may still be trapped beneath or within it.

This came as Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the apex socio-political body of the South-South geopolitical zone, mourned victims of the recent boat accident that claimed several lives.

Also, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Regina Udoette, has visited the Ayama-Ijaw waterside in Southern Ijaw to interact with marine workers and the Red Cross rescue team over the fatal boat mishap.

The operation, involving the Bayelsa State Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, BYSEMA, the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, security agencies, divers and other relevant responders, is continuing as the government intensifies efforts to account for all persons affected by the tragic incident.

It was learned that the deployment of the crane was aimed at removing the submerged wreckage and enabling divers and rescue personnel to properly examine the site, while extending the search to areas that may not have been accessible during the initial operations.

The state government had sustained the search and recovery effort since the mishap, with relevant agencies working to ensure that every part of the affected waterway and the wreckage was thoroughly examined.

The latest deployment signals an escalation of the multi-agency operation, as authorities move to conclusively determine the fate of passengers who remain unaccounted for since the vessel went down.

The boat tragedy, which occurred on the state’s inland waterways, around Oweikorogha and Otuan junction in the council, has once again brought to the fore concerns over water transportation safety in Bayelsa, a riverine state where boats serve as a primary means of movement for many communities.

PANDEF mourns victims

In a statement by PANDEF National Chairman, Amb. Godknows Igali, said: “PANDEF particularly commiserates with the affected families, the government and people of Bayelsa State, the people of Southern Ijaw council, and the affected communities, who have been impacted by this tragedy. We stand in full solidarity with them, share in their sorrow and extend the heartfelt condolences of the peoples of the entire South-South geopolitical zone.

“While mourning this tragic loss, PANDEF calls on the relevant emergency relief agencies, security agencies and regulatory authorities to work closely with the Bayelsa State government to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to assuage the impact on survivors and bereaved families. “More importantly to take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies. In particular, we call for strict enforcement of water transportation safety regulations, including compliance with passenger safety protocols, the use of appropriate safety equipment, and the operation of only seaworthy vessels that meet prescribed safety standards.

“PANDEF also reiterates that this tragic incident reinforces its longstanding call on the Federal Government and the governments of the affected states to prioritise the construction of roads and bridges to open up the coastal communities of the country. The continued isolation of many of these communities, resulting from inadequate road connections leaves their people with little or no alternative than cheap water transportation.

“In the interim, the Federal Government should support the states to acquire adequate sea worthy vessels to meet the needs of these fellow Nigerians. May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to the departed and comfort to all those affected by this terrible mishap.”

Police AIG visits Ayama-Ijaw

The AIG, while responding to the incident, commiserated with the Bayelsa State government and the people of the state over the sad development, and commended President Bola Tinubu for his quick response and show of empathy over the incident.

She said: “I am here with my management team and the Bayelsa CP on behalf of the Inspector General of Police to sympathise with the people that died in the incident. I register our condolences and wish the injured quick recovery.”

“Besides, the maritime personnel told us of the refusal of passengers to obey safety rules, and the boat captain loaded over 500 persons for a boat with a 200-person capacity. That was a suicide mission and a disaster waiting to happen.”

“Some of these deaths are avoidable. Many of the passengers refuse to obey safety rules. My Bible tells me obedience is better than sacrifice. There are rules and regulations on life jackets and overloading, but they refused.

“For the living, this is a big lesson to everyone that wants to use a boat for their journey. They should listen to the rules. People should use common sense. This disaster is avoidable.”

Vanguard News