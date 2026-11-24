Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has vowed that everyone involved in the killing of six persons during a political gathering in Ughelli North Local Government Area will be arrested, regardless of their political affiliation or status.

Oborevwori gave the assurance on Tuesday after meeting with security chiefs over Monday’s violence in Uduere community, where gunmen attacked a campaign gathering involving former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

While speaking after the meeting, the governor insisted that nobody would be shielded from prosecution on account of their political connections.

“We don’t care where they belong to. We don’t care the party. We don’t care about the level of the people who were arrested,” he said.

The governor described the incident as unfortunate, saying more than six people had lost their lives.

“It’s very sad that we lost over six persons. People know me, I’m not a violent person. And that’s the reason why in my agenda, the fourth pillar of my agenda is to enhance peace and security,” he said.

The Nigeria Police Force had earlier confirmed that six people were killed and several others injured in the violence.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, said preliminary police reports indicated six deaths, adding that an investigation was underway to establish the verified casualty figure and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Omo-Agege’s campaign organisation had earlier reported that four members of the former deputy Senate president’s entourage were killed, naming two of them as Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro. It also identified four people as critically injured.

The campaign organisation described the incident as an assassination attempt on Omo-Agege, who escaped unhurt.

Oborevwori said the government had a constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property, citing Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, while also referencing citizens’ right to life under Section 33.

He commended security agencies for their response and directed them to ensure that everyone found culpable was brought to justice.

The governor also disclosed that a curfew had been imposed across Ughelli North Local Government Area, covering the affected community, to prevent further violence.

“I assure Deltans, I assure the people of Ughelli that this will not happen again,” he said.

He added that the killing of the community’s President-General was particularly painful and warned that political violence could undermine peace and discourage businesses and investors from operating in the state.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.y

The police said the probe would identify those responsible, establish the sequence of events and examine the deployment and conduct of officers at the scene. Officers found to have acted negligently or unlawfully could face disciplinary action, while anyone found criminally culpable would be prosecuted.

The curfew runs daily from 6pm to 6am until further notice.