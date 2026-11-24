By Aniobi Angel

Nigerian actress, Nons Miraj has apologised following backlash over her recent outfit at an event, describing the incident as an unexpected wardrobe malfunction caused by a fitting and styling mishap.

The entertainer, in a statement via Instagram while addressing the controversy, said there was no intention to appear in a manner that contradicted the image and values she was working to establish.

According to her, what was intended to be a beautiful outfit turned into an unfortunate situation due to issues with its fitting and styling.

She explained that she decided to attend the event rather than disappoint the organisers and guests who had invited her, despite concerns about the outfit.

“In trying to make the outfit work and embody the look, I didn’t fully anticipate how things would turn out,” she said.

Reflecting on the incident, Nons Miraj admitted that she had learnt the importance of prioritising herself rather than feeling pressured to meet other people’s expectations.

The content creator also maintained that she had been deliberate about redefining her public image, personal brand and fashion choices, stressing that the controversial appearance did not reflect the woman she was working towards becoming.

“I understand that as someone in the public eye, my appearances carry a certain responsibility, and I don’t take that lightly. I also understand that people may have had expectations of me, and I respect their feelings,” she added.

She appealed to her supporters and critics to allow her room to learn from the experience, describing herself as human and capable of making mistakes.

Nons Miraj thanked those who had supported her and understood that the incident was an unfortunate situation rather than a deliberate attempt to promote a particular image.

“This is not the image I am trying to promote, and it is certainly not the woman I am working towards becoming,” she said.