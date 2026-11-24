File image: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives a thumbs up at a press conference with Japanese multinational information and communications technology company Fujitsu in Tokyo on July 16, 2026. Photo by Philip FONG / AFP.

By Wasiu Rokibat

Employees of American technology giant Nvidia have given Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang a rousing welcome as he returned to the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, following his reinstatement.

Huang received loud cheers, applause and chants from excited staff members when he arrived at the office on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Addressing the cheering employees, the technology executive expressed appreciation for their support and acknowledged the opportunity to resume his leadership position.

HILARIOUS: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on his first day back after being reinstated: “This is my first day of work. I don't have a computer, so the IT department is going to give me a new PC. I'm hoping it's an RTX Spark.”



“I want to thank all of you. I'm terribly sorry for putting… — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 23, 2026

“Thank you all for the second chance. I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around,” Huang told the gathering.

His remarks were greeted with more applause as employees enthusiastically chanted his name.

The dramatic return came after Nvidia’s board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president and CEO, reversing his earlier departure from the company.

Huang had stepped down on November 12 amid controversy surrounding allegations about his personal relationships and concerns involving a suspected foreign intelligence operation.

The allegations have attracted considerable public and political attention.

His reinstatement has also generated reactions beyond the company, with questions raised about corporate accountability, leadership and the influence of powerful executives in the technology industry.

Meanwhile, the emotional reception from employees suggests that Huang still enjoys considerable support within parts of the company’s workforce.

Nvidia, one of the world’s leading technology companies, plays a major role in the development of artificial intelligence through its advanced computer chips.

Vanguard News